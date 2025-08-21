Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
DU UG 2025 Admissions: Spot Round 1 Registration Begins August 25; Upgraded Result Tomorrow

Delhi University (DU) has announced the schedule for UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 1. Registration will begin on August 25 and close on August 27 at admission.uod.ac.in. Students who are not admitted till August 24 can apply. A total of 71,624 seats across 69 colleges are available. Allotted seats in the spot round will be final. Get complete details here.

Aug 21, 2025, 13:23 IST
DU UG 2025 Admissions
DU UG 2025 Admissions
Delhi University (DU) has announced the spot round counselling schedule for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses through the CSAS UG system. Along with this, DU has also shared the Round-II upgradation dates for special quota seats like CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward quota.

As per the official notice, the upgraded seat allotments for quota categories will be declared on August 22, 2025, at 5 PM. Students must accept their seats by August 23 (4:59 PM). After that, colleges will check and approve applications till 11:59 PM on the same day.

The last date to pay fees online for this round is August 24, 2025. Once this process is over, DU will show the list of vacant seats on August 25 at 5 PM.

Students who are not admitted till August 24 can apply for the Spot Round 1 admissions between August 25 and 27, 2025 on the DU admission portal. The spot round results will be announced on August 28, and students must accept their seats by August 29. The fee payment deadline is August 30, 2025.

Click here: DU UG Admission 2025 Public Notice PDF

DU UG Admission 2025: Upgradation & Spot Round Dates

DU has released the complete schedule for the upgradation round and Spot Round 1 admissions. Students must carefully check the important dates given below:

Event

Date

Upgradation round results, Ward-II, CW-II, ECA-II & Sports-II allocations

August 22, 5 PM

Students to "Accept" allocated seat

August 22 – 23

Colleges to verify & approve online applications

August 22 – 23 (till 11:59 PM)

Last date for online fee payment

August 24

Display of vacant seats for Spot Round 1

August 25

Spot Round 1 Registration (apply from dashboard)

August 25 – 27

Declaration of Spot Round allocations

August 28

Students to "Accept" the allocated seat

August 28 – 29

Colleges to verify & approve applications

August 28 – 29

Last date for online fee payment

August 30

