Who is Japan's New First Female Prime Minister? Check Her Education, Age, Political Career and Other Key Details

Following the surprise resignation of Japan's former Prime Minister, the country entered a period of intense political uncertainty. In the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, factions scrambled for influence. Voters grew restless as economic worries mounted. A leadership vote was held within the party, with only party MPs and members eligible to participate. Sanae Takaichi: “I’m abandoning the phrase ‘work–life balance.’ I will work, work, work, work, and go on working!” pic.twitter.com/V9b22asbBc — おはよ!まいぶらざー (@OhayoMybrother) October 4, 2025 The winner was Sanae Takaichi, a 64-year-old veteran politician. She now leads the LDP and is poised to become Japan's first female prime minister. Yes, she would be the first woman ever to hold that post in Japan. In this article, we'll take a look at her education, age, political career, and other key details.

Who is Sanae Takaichi? Sanae Takaichi is a prominent Japanese politician who became the first female president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 2025, positioning her to be Japan's first female prime minister. She is known for her hardline conservative and nationalist views and has held several ministerial roles under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Early Life & Education Sanae Takaichi was born on March 7, 1961, in Yamatokōriyama, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Her father worked in an automobile company affiliated with Toyota, and her mother was a police officer. She graduated from Unebi Senior High School. For higher education, she attended Kobe University, where she studied business management. She also studied at the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management. Early in her career, she spent time in the United States as a congressional fellow for Democratic U.S. Representative Pat Schroeder, gaining experience in American politics. Later, she worked as a TV anchor for TV Asahi before fully entering politics.

Political Career Takaichi was first elected to the House of Representatives in Japan in 1993 as an independent candidate. She initially joined the New Frontier Party but switched to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1996, where she was associated with the Mori faction. Over her career, she served various key roles, including Parliamentary Vice Minister for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications. Known as a staunch conservative, she opposed social reforms like same-sex marriage and retaining separate surnames after marriage. She ran three times for the LDP leadership—in 2021, 2024, and 2025—winning the presidency in 2025, defeating notable candidates such as Shinjirō Koizumi. Her political style is described as uncompromising and nationalist, and she has drawn inspiration from former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Personal Life Takaichi comes from a non-political family background. Besides politics, she has had an unconventional early life—she was a heavy metal drummer and motorcycle enthusiast during her youth. Despite breaking Japan's "highest glass ceiling" as the first female leader of the LDP, she has been criticised for not advocating strongly for gender equality or women's rights issues. She remains a controversial figure due to her socially conservative positions and her affiliations with nationalist groups.