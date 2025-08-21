India Successfully Test-Fires Agni 5 Ballistic Missile: Check its Evolution, Works & Different types of Agni missiles

On August 20, 2025, India once again demonstrated its growing defence technology capabilities by successfully testing of “Agni-5” Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the launch met all operational and technical benchmarks, marking another step forward in strengthening India’s strategic arsenal.
This successful test-firing of the Agni-5 was conducted under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), the body responsible for operating India’s nuclear arsenal. With the launch of the most advanced missile system “Agni-5”, India reaffirmed its ability to deploy long-range ballistic missiles equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which allows India’s defence to make a single missile to hit multiple targets simultaneously.
India successfully test-fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 from ITR Chandipur, Odisha on 20 Aug 2025. All operational & technical parameters validated. Launch conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 20, 2025
How did the Evolution of the Agni Missile take place in India?
India’s Agni missile programme dates back to the early 1980s under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which was started by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
These missiles are well designed with solid propulsion systems, road and rail mobility, with advanced guidance from DRDO and other teams to ensure the technology's survivability and precision even in hostile conditions.
Over the past decade, India has developed various versions of Agni Missile, which range from short-range Agni-I to the intercontinental Agni-V, with work on Agni-VI already underway.
How do these Ballistic Missiles Work?
These ballistic missiles usually work under three phases, which are:
-
Boost Phase: In this phase, the missiles are propellant burns, which generate thrust greater than their weight to lift them into space. Once the fuel is exhausted, the missile enters a free-flight path.
-
Midcourse Phase: In this phase, missiles coast through space, which is guided by their navigation and momentum system. This phase, till the missile reaches space, can last up to a total of 20 minutes for ICBMs
-
Third is the Terminal Phase – In this phase, the warhead(s) re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and strike the intended target with high accuracy.
This trajectory ensures speed, range, and precision, making ballistic missiles a critical element of nuclear deterrence.
What are the different types of Agni missiles in the India Defence System?
|
Variant
|
Type/Range
|
Features
|
Status
|
Agni-I
|
700–1200 km
|
|
In service since 2007
|
Agni-II
|
2000–3000 km
|
|
Operational
|
Agni-III
|
3500 km
|
|
Operational
|
Agni-IV
|
Up to 4000 km
|
|
Tested, inducted
|
Agni-V
|
5000–5500 km
|
|
Recently tested (2025)
|
Agni-P (Prime)
|
1000–2000 km
|
|
In testing
|
Agni-VI
|
6000–10,000 km (expected)
|
|
In development
Why is Agni-V significant for India?
The significance of Agni-V for India’s Defence System is:
-
For strengthening deterrence against China’s long-range missiles.
-
For making India’s defence credibility by achieving a true intercontinental range.
-
Places India in the elite ICBM club (US, Russia, China, France, UK, India).
-
India always supports the “No First Use” doctrine – India commits to use nuclear weapons only in retaliation.
-
India's defence system follows a fire-and-forget system – difficult to intercept once launched.
What is the broader significance of the Agni missile series?
The broader significance of the Agni missile series
-
To make more enhancements to national security and survivability during conflict.
-
To provide a second-strike capability, which is crucial for nuclear deterrence.
-
It will raise India’s technological and geopolitical profile.
-
It will be the symbol of self-reliance for India’s defence R&D.
Conclusion
India once again proved its defence system at the global level by the successful test of Agni-5, which highlights India’s steady progress in advanced missile technology, its commitment to strategic defence, and its determination to maintain credible deterrence in an evolving global security environment. The Agni missile programme, initiated four decades ago, continues to be a cornerstone of India’s nuclear security architecture and a symbol of its technological self-reliance.
