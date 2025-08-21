Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
India Successfully Test-Fires Agni 5 Ballistic Missile: Check its Evolution, Works & Different types of Agni missiles

On August 20, 2025, India successfully test-fired its Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile from Chandipur, Odisha, under the Strategic Forces Command. Equipped with MIRV technology, the missile enhances India’s nuclear deterrence by striking multiple targets with a single launch, marking a significant milestone in the country’s defence and strategic capabilities.

Prabhat Mishra
Aug 21, 2025, 10:39 IST
On August 20, 2025, India once again demonstrated its growing defence technology capabilities by successfully testing of “Agni-5” Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the launch met all operational and technical benchmarks, marking another step forward in strengthening India’s strategic arsenal.

This successful test-firing of the Agni-5 was conducted under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), the body responsible for operating India’s nuclear arsenal. With the launch of the most advanced missile system “Agni-5”, India reaffirmed its ability to deploy long-range ballistic missiles equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which allows India’s defence to make a single missile to hit multiple targets simultaneously.

How did the Evolution of the Agni Missile take place in India?

India’s Agni missile programme dates back to the early 1980s under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), which was started by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. 

These missiles are well designed with solid propulsion systems, road and rail mobility, with advanced guidance from DRDO and other teams to ensure the technology's survivability and precision even in hostile conditions. 

Over the past decade, India has developed various versions of Agni Missile, which range from short-range Agni-I to the intercontinental Agni-V, with work on Agni-VI already underway.

How do these Ballistic Missiles Work?

These ballistic missiles usually work under three phases, which are:

  1. Boost Phase: In this phase, the missiles are propellant burns, which generate thrust greater than their weight to lift them into space. Once the fuel is exhausted, the missile enters a free-flight path.

  2. Midcourse Phase: In this phase, missiles coast through space, which is guided by their navigation and momentum system. This phase, till the missile reaches space, can last up to a total of 20 minutes for ICBMs

  3. Third is the Terminal Phase – In this phase, the warhead(s) re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and strike the intended target with high accuracy.

This trajectory ensures speed, range, and precision, making ballistic missiles a critical element of nuclear deterrence.

What are the different types of Agni missiles in the India Defence System?

Variant

Type/Range

Features

Status

Agni-I

700–1200 km

  • Short to Medium Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM/MRBM)

  • single-stage

  • solid fuel, road & rail mobile

In service since 2007

Agni-II

2000–3000 km

  • Two-stage, solid fuel, surface-to-surface

  • 1000 kg payload

  • advanced navigation

Operational

Agni-III

3500 km

  • Two-stage, 

  • intermediate range

  • rail-mobile, 

  • high accuracy

Operational

Agni-IV

Up to 4000 km

  • Intermediate range, advanced avionics

  • 5th-gen onboard computer

  • CEP < 100 m

Tested, inducted

Agni-V

5000–5500 km

  • Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

  • three-stage solid-fuel

  • nuclear capable, 

  • MIRV-enabled

Recently tested (2025)

Agni-P (Prime)

1000–2000 km

  • New-gen MRBM

  • Canisterised

  • Lightweight

  • deployable by road/rail

  • naval strike capability

In testing

Agni-VI

6000–10,000 km (expected)

  • ICBM under development

  • MIRV/MARV capability

  • possible submarine launch

In development

Why is Agni-V significant for India?

The significance of Agni-V for India’s Defence System is:

  • For strengthening deterrence against China’s long-range missiles.

  • For making India’s defence credibility by achieving a true intercontinental range.

  • Places India in the elite ICBM club (US, Russia, China, France, UK, India).

  • India always supports the “No First Use” doctrine – India commits to use nuclear weapons only in retaliation.

  • India's defence system follows a fire-and-forget system – difficult to intercept once launched.

What is the broader significance of the Agni missile series?

The broader significance of the Agni missile series

  • To make more enhancements to national security and survivability during conflict.

  • To provide a second-strike capability, which is crucial for nuclear deterrence.

  • It will raise India’s technological and geopolitical profile.

  • It will be the symbol of self-reliance for India’s defence R&D.

Conclusion

India once again proved its defence system at the global level by the successful test of Agni-5, which highlights India’s steady progress in advanced missile technology, its commitment to strategic defence, and its determination to maintain credible deterrence in an evolving global security environment. The Agni missile programme, initiated four decades ago, continues to be a cornerstone of India’s nuclear security architecture and a symbol of its technological self-reliance.

