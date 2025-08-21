India Successfully Test-Fires Agni 5 Ballistic Missile: Check its Evolution, Works & Different types of Agni missiles

On August 20, 2025, India once again demonstrated its growing defence technology capabilities by successfully testing of “Agni-5” Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the launch met all operational and technical benchmarks, marking another step forward in strengthening India’s strategic arsenal.

This successful test-firing of the Agni-5 was conducted under the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), the body responsible for operating India’s nuclear arsenal. With the launch of the most advanced missile system “Agni-5”, India reaffirmed its ability to deploy long-range ballistic missiles equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which allows India’s defence to make a single missile to hit multiple targets simultaneously.