TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Starts Web Options Exercise Today lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Details here

TS LAWCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 Web Option applications today, August 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in till August 22, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their web options on August 23, 2025. The board has also released a list of verified candidates eligible for web option applications on the official website.
TS LAWCET Admission 2025 Highlights
Candidates can find the important details of TS LAWCET Admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025
|
Exam name
|
Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Programme
|
LL.B. (3/ 5 Year)
|
Web Entry dates
|
August 21 - 22, 2025
|
Edit window
|
August 23, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Hall Ticket Number
Rank
How to Fill TS LAWCET Admission 2025 Web Option form?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for TSLAWCET 2025 counselling:
- Visit the official counselling portal at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘LL.B. 3Year / 5Year Courses’ tab
- Press on the ‘Weboptions Login Phase I’ link
- In the log in window, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Rank
- Click on ‘Login’ button
- Candidates will need to choose three colleges
- Save and submit the form
DIRECT LINK - TS LAWCET 2025 Web Option
What After TS LAWCET 2025 Web Options?
TGCHE will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for TS LAWCET 2025 on August 28, 2025. The lists will be published on the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. These candidates will be deemed eligible for admission to 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB courses and hence proceed with the counselling process.
