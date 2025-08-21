SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Starts Web Options Exercise Today lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Details here

TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE has opened web option applications for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 today. Applications are due by August 22, 2025 where the board has released a list of eligible candidates on the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
Aug 21, 2025, 20:02 IST
TS LAWCET 2025 Web Option entries are now live on the official website.
TS LAWCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 Web Option applications today, August 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in till August 22, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their web options on August 23, 2025. The board has also released a list of verified candidates eligible for web option applications on the official website.

 TS LAWCET Admission 2025 Highlights

Candidates can find the important details of TS LAWCET Admission 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025

Exam name 

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET)

Board name 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

Stream 

Law 

Programme 

LL.B. (3/ 5 Year)

Web Entry dates 

August 21 - 22, 2025

Edit window 

August 23, 2025

Log in credentials 

Hall Ticket Number 

Rank

Also Read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

How to Fill TS LAWCET Admission 2025 Web Option form? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for TSLAWCET 2025 counselling: 

  1. Visit the official counselling portal at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘LL.B. 3Year / 5Year Courses’ tab
  3. Press on the ‘Weboptions Login Phase I’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Rank
  5. Click on ‘Login’ button
  6. Candidates will need to choose three colleges
  7. Save and submit the form

DIRECT LINK - TS LAWCET 2025 Web Option

Also Read: 

What After TS LAWCET 2025 Web Options? 

TGCHE will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for TS LAWCET 2025 on August 28, 2025. The lists will be published on the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. These candidates will be deemed eligible for admission to 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB courses and hence proceed with the counselling process.

