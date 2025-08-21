TS LAWCET 2025: TGCHE Starts Web Options Exercise Today lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in; Details here

TS LAWCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Admission 2025 Web Option applications today, August 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in till August 22, 2025. Candidates will be able to edit their web options on August 23, 2025. The board has also released a list of verified candidates eligible for web option applications on the official website.

TS LAWCET Admission 2025 Highlights

Candidates can find the important details of TS LAWCET Admission 2025 here: