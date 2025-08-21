Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts for BTech, Ayurveda cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling. Candidates can apply online by August 25, 2025 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka UGCET Counselling 225 Round 2 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 29, 2025.
Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the important points for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Programmes
|
BTech
Ayurveda
|
Counselling rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Mop-up Round
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
The available seats for Ayurveda courses have been announced and choice preferences can be done on the official website. Only candidates who selected choices 2 and 3 can register for admission to Ayurveda courses.
Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Official Notice
How to Apply for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their college and course preferences for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the ‘ADMISSIONS,’ click ‘UGCET 2025’
- Click on ‘UGCET /UGNEET 2025 second round option entry link. 21-08-2025’ link
- Enter your log in credentials and submit
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link to fill choices
- Arrange the courses and colleges in the order of preference
- Double check the details and submit
- Download the page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling
