SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Starts for BTech, Ayurveda cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has initiated Round 2 Choice Filling for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025. The deadline to apply online is August 25, 2025, on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Round 2 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 29, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 21, 2025, 17:36 IST
Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling starts at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka UGCET 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling starts at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka UGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling. Candidates can apply online by August 25, 2025 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka UGCET Counselling 225 Round 2 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 29, 2025. 

Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

State 

Karnataka 

Programmes 

BTech

Ayurveda

Counselling rounds 

Round 1 

Round 2 

Mop-up Round 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Also Read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

The available seats for Ayurveda courses have been announced and choice preferences can be done on the official website. Only candidates who selected choices 2 and 3 can register for admission to Ayurveda courses.

Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Official Notice

How to Apply for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their college and course preferences for Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘ADMISSIONS,’ click ‘UGCET 2025’
  3. Click on ‘UGCET /UGNEET 2025 second round option entry link. 21-08-2025’ link
  4. Enter your log in credentials and submit 
  5. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link to fill choices
  6. Arrange the courses and colleges in the order of preference
  7. Double check the details and submit
  8. Download the page for future reference 

Related Stories

DIRECT LINK - Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News