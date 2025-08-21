SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
JEECUP 2025: Round 6 Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Important Dates here

JEECUP 2025: The JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Choice Filling window is now open for candidates to fill their options on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Round 6 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 26, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 21, 2025, 18:16 IST
JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has started the Joint Entrance Examination Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 6 Choice Filling window. Candidates can fill their options on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 26, 2025. 

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can find the following important details for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Joint Entrance Examination Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025

Board name 

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 choice filling last date 

August 25, 2025

Round 6 seat allotment result date

August 26, 2025

Fee 

Acceptance fee: INR 3000 

Counselling fee: INR 250

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

JEECUP 2025 Counselling Round 6 Choice filling will end on August 25, 2025. The following table carries the important dates for JEECUP Counselling 2025:

Event

Date

JEECUP 2025 choice filling last date 

August 25, 2025

Round 6 seat allotment result date

August 26, 2025

Last date to confirm admission

September 1, 2025

Document verification at district help centres

By September 1, 2025

Admission withdrawal last date 

September 2, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Schedule Official Notice

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Points 

  • Candidates who were not accepted for JEECUP Counselling 2025 round 5 can apply for choice filling in this round.
  • No seat upgrade option is available since this is the last round for JEECUP Counselling 2025.
  • Candidates who accept their allotted seats will need to pay an acceptance fee of INR 3000 and counselling fee of INR 250.

JEECUP 2025: List of Polytechnic Courses

Candidates can apply for the following polytechnic courses for JEECUP Counselling 2025: 

Polytechnic Category

Subject

A

Engineering

Technology

B

Agricultural Engineering

C

Fashion Designing

Home Science

D

Modern Office Management and Secretarial practice

Library and Information Science

E

Pharmacy

F

Biotechnology

G

Computer Application

Marketing and Sales

Customer Service

Beauty and Healthcare

Tourism and Travel Management

Advertising and Public Relations

Textile Design

Fashion Technology

Mass Communication

Computer Hardware

Wed Designing

Accountancy

Retail Management

Cybersecurity

Data Science and Machine Learning

H

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

I

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering

K

Lateral entry to Engineering courses

L

Industrial Safety

