JEECUP 2025: Round 6 Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Important Dates here

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has started the Joint Entrance Examination Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 6 Choice Filling window. Candidates can fill their options on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 26, 2025.
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can find the following important details for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Joint Entrance Examination Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jeecup.admissions.nic.in
|
JEECUP 2025 choice filling last date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Round 6 seat allotment result date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Fee
|
Acceptance fee: INR 3000
Counselling fee: INR 250
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Dates
JEECUP 2025 Counselling Round 6 Choice filling will end on August 25, 2025. The following table carries the important dates for JEECUP Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
JEECUP 2025 choice filling last date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Round 6 seat allotment result date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Last date to confirm admission
|
September 1, 2025
|
Document verification at district help centres
|
By September 1, 2025
|
Admission withdrawal last date
|
September 2, 2025
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 Schedule Official Notice
JEECUP Counselling 2025 Important Points
- Candidates who were not accepted for JEECUP Counselling 2025 round 5 can apply for choice filling in this round.
- No seat upgrade option is available since this is the last round for JEECUP Counselling 2025.
- Candidates who accept their allotted seats will need to pay an acceptance fee of INR 3000 and counselling fee of INR 250.
JEECUP 2025: List of Polytechnic Courses
Candidates can apply for the following polytechnic courses for JEECUP Counselling 2025:
|
Polytechnic Category
|
Subject
|
A
|
Engineering
Technology
|
B
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
C
|
Fashion Designing
Home Science
|
D
|
Modern Office Management and Secretarial practice
Library and Information Science
|
E
|
Pharmacy
|
F
|
Biotechnology
|
G
|
Computer Application
Marketing and Sales
Customer Service
Beauty and Healthcare
Tourism and Travel Management
Advertising and Public Relations
Textile Design
Fashion Technology
Mass Communication
Computer Hardware
Wed Designing
Accountancy
Retail Management
Cybersecurity
Data Science and Machine Learning
|
H
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
I
|
Aircraft Maintenance Engineering
|
K
|
Lateral entry to Engineering courses
|
L
|
Industrial Safety
