JEECUP 2025: Round 6 Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Important Dates here

JEECUP 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has started the Joint Entrance Examination Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2025 Round 6 Choice Filling window. Candidates can fill their options on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The JEECUP 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 26, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can find the following important details for JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 6 here: