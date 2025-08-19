NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts From 21st August; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025. As per the notification, the All India Quota, Deemed, and Central Universities counselling will begin on 21st August 2025 and continue till 26th August 2025 up to 12:00 Noon.
The payment facility will remain open till 3:00 PM on 26th August 2025, while choice filling and locking will be available till 11:55 PM on 26th August 2025. The seat allotment process will be conducted from 27th to 28th August 2025, and the Round 2 results will be declared on 29th August 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report and complete the admission process between 30th August and 5th September 2025.
Meanwhile, state counselling for NEET UG 2025 will be held separately, and the verification of joined candidates’ data by MCC will take place from 6th to 8th September 2025, while state authorities will verify the joined candidates’ data from 12th to 13th September 2025. Students are advised to carefully follow the schedule to avoid missing important deadlines. Check below for official notice pdf of NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Dates.
NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule
NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates appearing for NEET UG Counselling 2025 must check the official schedule carefully. Below are the important dates for Round 2 counselling released by MCC.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Institutes
|
21st Aug, 2025
|
Registration / Payment
|
21st Aug, 2025 to 26th Aug, 2025 (upto 12:00 Noon as per Server Time)
*Payment facility available upto 03:00 PM of 26th Aug, 2025
|
Choice Filling / Locking
|
22nd Aug, 2025 to 26th Aug, 2025 (till 11:55 PM as per Server Time)
Choice Locking available from 04:00 PM of 26th Aug, 2025 upto 11:55 PM of 26th Aug, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
27th Aug, 2025 to 28th Aug, 2025
|
Result
|
29th Aug, 2025
|
Reporting / Joining
|
30th Aug, 2025 to 5th Sept, 2025
|
Verification of Joined Candidates Data by Institutes
|
6th Sept, 2025 to 8th Sept, 2025
Click here: NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration Link (Inactive)
Steps to Register for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025
Students can follow the given steps to register for the NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click UG Medical Counselling 2025 and choose Round 2 – Registration / Choice Filling.
Step 3: Login with your NEET application number, password and DOB.
Step 4: Complete/verify your profile and personal details.
Step 5: Upload required scanned documents (photo, signature, NEET scorecard, ID, category certificates).
Step 6: Pay the registration/processing fee online and save the payment receipt.
Step 7: Fill in your college/course choices in order of preference — save periodically.
Step 8: Lock your final choices before the deadline (once locked you cannot edit).
Step 9: Download/print the locked-choice confirmation and payment receipt.
Step 10: Check the allotment result on the announced date, if allotted, report to the institute with original documents within the reporting window.
Documents Required for Counselling of NEET 2025
Students appearing for NEET UG Counselling 2025 must carry the required documents for verification. Without these, admission formalities will not be completed. Below are the key documents needed.
-
NEET UG 2025 Admit Card
-
Class 10 Marksheet & Passing Certificate (for DOB proof)
-
Class 12 Marksheet & Passing Certificate
-
Government-issued Photo ID (Aadhar Card/Passport/PAN/Driving License)
-
Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)
-
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
-
Domicile Certificate (for state quota seats)
-
Passport-size Photographs (as used in NEET application)
-
Provisional Allotment Letter (downloaded after seat allotment)
