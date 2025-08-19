NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Starts From 21st August; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025. As per the notification, the All India Quota, Deemed, and Central Universities counselling will begin on 21st August 2025 and continue till 26th August 2025 up to 12:00 Noon.

The payment facility will remain open till 3:00 PM on 26th August 2025, while choice filling and locking will be available till 11:55 PM on 26th August 2025. The seat allotment process will be conducted from 27th to 28th August 2025, and the Round 2 results will be declared on 29th August 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report and complete the admission process between 30th August and 5th September 2025.

Meanwhile, state counselling for NEET UG 2025 will be held separately, and the verification of joined candidates’ data by MCC will take place from 6th to 8th September 2025, while state authorities will verify the joined candidates’ data from 12th to 13th September 2025. Students are advised to carefully follow the schedule to avoid missing important deadlines. Check below for official notice pdf of NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Dates.