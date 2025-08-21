Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result To Be Out Today At fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Admission, Other Details here

News

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Students who registered can visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their institutions from August 22 to 25, 2025. Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 here: Overview Details Event name Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 Board name State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra Academic year 2025-26 Official website fe2025.mahacet.org Stream Engineering Programs B.E. B.Tech Admission format Centralized Admission Process (CAP) State Maharashtra Log in credentials Application Number Date of Birth

How to Check Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List online: Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org On the homepage, under the ‘Important Links’ section, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment Status (CAP Round-III)’ In the log in window, enter your Application ID and Date of Birth Press on ‘SUBMIT’ Your allotment status will appear Save and download the page for future reference Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 Important Dates Candidates can find the important dates of Maharashtra FE CAP Admission 2025 here: Event Date Online registration and uploading of required documents June 28 - July 14, 2025 FInal Merit List candidates release date July 24, 2025 Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I release date July 31, 2025 Provisional Allotment for CAP Round II release date August 11, 2025 Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II release date August 16, 2025 Online Submission of Option Form of CAP Round-II August 16 - 18, 2025 Provisional Allotment for CAP Round III release date August 21, 2025 Round 2 seat allotment date of admission confirmation August 22 to 25, 2025 Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round IV release date August 26, 2025 Provisional Allotment for CAP Round IV release date September 01, 2025

Round 1 Important Dates Event Date Provisional Merit List Release date July 19, 2025 FE 25 Final Merit List Release date July 24, 2025 Choice Filling and Preference Submission dates July 26 - 28, 2025 CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Release date July 31, 2025 Round 2 Important Dates Event Date MHT CET 2025 FE CAP Round 2 Allotment August 11, 2025 Option Submission for CAP Round 2 August 06 - 08, 2025 FE 2025 CAP Round 4 Allotment Result September 01, 2025 Round 3 Important Dates Event Date(s) MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application start date June 28, 2025 MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application last date July 08, 2025 MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application Revised last date July 14, 2025 Choice filling dates August 16 - 18, 2025 CAP Round III Seat Allotment Result date August 21, 2025