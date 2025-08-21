Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result To Be Out Today At fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Admission, Other Details here

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 will be released today, August 21, 2025 on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Students allotted seats must report to institutions between August 22 to 25, 2025. Admission to BE/BTech is based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 scores, with counseling for FE 2025 starting after MHT CET results on June 16, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 21, 2025, 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Seat Allotment List to be released today, August 21, 2025.
Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Students who registered can visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their institutions from August 22 to 25, 2025.  

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

fe2025.mahacet.org

Stream 

Engineering 

Programs 

B.E. 

B.Tech

Admission format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

State 

Maharashtra 

Log in credentials 

Application Number

Date of Birth

How to Check Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List online:

  1. Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Important Links’ section, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment Status (CAP Round-III)’
  3. In the log in window, enter your Application ID and Date of Birth
  4. Press on ‘SUBMIT’ 
  5. Your allotment status will appear
  6. Save and download the page for future reference 

Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can find the important dates of Maharashtra FE CAP Admission 2025 here:

Event

Date

Online registration and uploading of required documents

June 28 - July 14, 2025

FInal Merit List candidates release date

July 24, 2025

Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I release date

July 31, 2025

Provisional Allotment for CAP Round II release date

August 11, 2025

Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II release date

August 16, 2025

Online Submission of Option Form of CAP Round-II

August 16 - 18, 2025

Provisional Allotment for CAP Round III release date

August 21, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment date of admission confirmation

August 22 to 25, 2025

Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round IV release date

August 26, 2025

Provisional Allotment for CAP Round IV release date

September 01, 2025

Round 1 Important Dates 

Event

Date

Provisional Merit List Release date 

July 19, 2025

FE 25 Final Merit List Release date

July 24, 2025

Choice Filling and Preference Submission dates 

July 26 - 28, 2025

CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Release date

July 31, 2025

Round 2 Important Dates 

Event

Date

MHT CET 2025 FE CAP Round 2 Allotment

August 11, 2025

Option Submission for CAP Round 2

August 06 - 08, 2025

FE 2025 CAP Round 4 Allotment Result

September 01, 2025

Round 3 Important Dates

Event 

Date(s) 

MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application start date 

June 28, 2025

MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application last date 

July 08, 2025

MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application Revised  last date 

July 14, 2025

Choice filling dates 

August 16 - 18, 2025

CAP Round III Seat Allotment Result date 

August 21, 2025

Admission to the first year of BE or BTech undergraduate courses is based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 scores. Students who have passed the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent can gain admission to First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds. Counselling for Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech (FE 2025) started after the MHT CET results were announced on June 16, 2025.

