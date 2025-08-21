Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result To Be Out Today At fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Admission, Other Details here

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Students who registered can visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their institutions from August 22 to 25, 2025.
Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra First Year Engineering (FE) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2025
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
fe2025.mahacet.org
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Programs
|
B.E.
B.Tech
|
Admission format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Number
Date of Birth
How to Check Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List online:
- Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, under the ‘Important Links’ section, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment Status (CAP Round-III)’
- In the log in window, enter your Application ID and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘SUBMIT’
- Your allotment status will appear
- Save and download the page for future reference
Maharashtra Engineering Admission 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can find the important dates of Maharashtra FE CAP Admission 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online registration and uploading of required documents
|
June 28 - July 14, 2025
|
FInal Merit List candidates release date
|
July 24, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment of FE25 CAP Round - I release date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment for CAP Round II release date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II release date
|
August 16, 2025
|
Online Submission of Option Form of CAP Round-II
|
August 16 - 18, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment for CAP Round III release date
|
August 21, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment date of admission confirmation
|
August 22 to 25, 2025
|
Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round IV release date
|
August 26, 2025
|
Provisional Allotment for CAP Round IV release date
|
September 01, 2025
Related Stories
Round 1 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Provisional Merit List Release date
|
July 19, 2025
|
FE 25 Final Merit List Release date
|
July 24, 2025
|
Choice Filling and Preference Submission dates
|
July 26 - 28, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Release date
|
July 31, 2025
Round 2 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
MHT CET 2025 FE CAP Round 2 Allotment
|
August 11, 2025
|
Option Submission for CAP Round 2
|
August 06 - 08, 2025
|
FE 2025 CAP Round 4 Allotment Result
|
September 01, 2025
Round 3 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application start date
|
June 28, 2025
|
MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application last date
|
July 08, 2025
|
MHT CET 2025 Engineering Online Application Revised last date
|
July 14, 2025
|
Choice filling dates
|
August 16 - 18, 2025
|
CAP Round III Seat Allotment Result date
|
August 21, 2025
Admission to the first year of BE or BTech undergraduate courses is based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 scores. Students who have passed the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent can gain admission to First Year Engineering (FE) through CAP rounds. Counselling for Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech (FE 2025) started after the MHT CET results were announced on June 16, 2025.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation