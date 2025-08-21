Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Download Exam INCET Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025: The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, on August 21, 2025. The Indian Navy Civilian Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) can now download their exam hall ticket in PDF format using the direct link provided below. The Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof.
Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 OUT
The Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) exam 2205. Candidates can download their INCET hall ticket directly from the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy Civilian Exam will be conducted for various Group ‘C’ civilian posts, including Tradesman Mate, Chargeman, and Senior Draughtsman.
Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The Indian Navy has activated the link to download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2025 PDF, candidates can log in using their registration ID and password/date of birth. The admit card contains essential details such as exam date, reporting time, venue address, and candidate credentials. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025
How to Download Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 PDF
Candidates can clink on the direct link above to download Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card or can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “INCET Admit Card 2025”.
- Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click on “Download Admit Card”.
- Save the PDF and take a printout for exam day
