Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Download Exam INCET Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025: The Indian Navy has released the Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, on August 21, 2025. The Indian Navy Civilian Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) can now download their exam hall ticket in PDF format using the direct link provided below. The Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof.

Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Indian Navy Civilian Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) exam 2205. Candidates can download their INCET hall ticket directly from the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy Civilian Exam will be conducted for various Group ‘C’ civilian posts, including Tradesman Mate, Chargeman, and Senior Draughtsman.