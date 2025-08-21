As the Leagues Cup 2025 began on July 29, 2025, the anticipation of fans is building up to know the winner of this season, as it is about to get concluded on August 31, 2025. Supporters are rooting for their favourites, having a keen eye on the match schedule and venues. But you must also have a look at the complete list of winners to get details of the enthralling history til date. In the article, find the full champions list, before we dive into the 2025 preview and top title‑holders, who are offering an exciting MLS vs Liga MX matchups. Also, learn about the recent updates and everything you need to know ahead of the tournament. Check Out: Leagues Cup 2025: Check Schedule, Host Cities and Location List of Leagues Cup Winners till 2025 Official winners list compiled from the most authoritative sources:

Year Winner 2025 To Be Declared 2024 Columbus Crew 2023 Inter Miami CF 2022 No champion crowned 2021 León 2020 No champion crowned 2019 Cruz Azul Here is the quick recap of the final matches and winners of the previous seasons: 1. 2019 – Cruz Azul Cruz Azul defeated Tigres UANL 2–1 in the inaugural Leagues Cup final held in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a strong start for Liga MX clubs in the competition. 2. 2021 – León Club León claimed the title by beating Seattle Sounders FC 3–2 in an exciting final in Paradise, Nevada. This marked the first MLS vs Liga MX final played on U.S. soil. 3. 2022 – Exhibition Only No official champion was crowned in 2022, as the tournament was held in an exhibition format to prepare for future expansion. 4. 2023 – Inter Miami CF

Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF won their first-ever major title by defeating Nashville SC in a thrilling 10–9 penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation. 5. 2024 – Columbus Crew Columbus Crew delivered a dominant performance, beating Los Angeles FC 3–1 at home in Lower.com Field, Ohio, to secure their first Leagues Cup trophy. 2025 Leagues Cup (Preview) This year’s competition includes all 47 clubs from MLS and Liga MX, who are competing in a World Cup-style tournament. There are thrilling cross-border rivalries, new format enhancements, and knockout playoffs. According to official sources like Concacaf, matches are being played in cities such as: Los Angeles

Chicago

Austin

San Jose

Houston