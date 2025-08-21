Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
List of Leagues Cup Winners till 2025, Check Full History of Champions!

Like many fans, you must be eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Leagues Cup 2025 winner. While fans across the US are looking for this year’s tournament schedule, you must also revisit the champions who have lifted the Leagues Cup trophy over the years. The 2025 edition runs from 29 July to 31 August, with matches hosted in cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, San Jose, and Austin. In this article, get to know the complete list of Leagues Cup winners.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 21, 2025, 02:12 EDT
As the Leagues Cup 2025 began on July 29, 2025, the anticipation of fans is building up to know the winner of this season, as it is about to get concluded on August 31, 2025. Supporters are rooting for their favourites, having a keen eye on the match schedule and venues. But you must also have a look at the complete list of winners to get details of the enthralling history til date. In the article, find the full champions list, before we dive into the 2025 preview and top title‑holders, who are offering an exciting MLS vs Liga MX matchups. Also, learn about the recent updates and everything you need to know ahead of the tournament.

Check Out: Leagues Cup 2025: Check Schedule, Host Cities and Location

List of Leagues Cup Winners till 2025

Official winners list compiled from the most authoritative sources:

Year

Winner

2025

To Be Declared

2024

Columbus Crew

2023

Inter Miami CF

2022

No champion crowned

2021

León 

2020

No champion crowned

2019

Cruz Azul

Here is the quick recap of the final matches and winners of the previous seasons

1. 2019 – Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul defeated Tigres UANL 2–1 in the inaugural Leagues Cup final held in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a strong start for Liga MX clubs in the competition.

2. 2021 – León

Club León claimed the title by beating Seattle Sounders FC 3–2 in an exciting final in Paradise, Nevada. This marked the first MLS vs Liga MX final played on U.S. soil.

3. 2022 – Exhibition Only

No official champion was crowned in 2022, as the tournament was held in an exhibition format to prepare for future expansion.

4. 2023 – Inter Miami CF

Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF won their first-ever major title by defeating Nashville SC in a thrilling 10–9 penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation.

5. 2024 – Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew delivered a dominant performance, beating Los Angeles FC 3–1 at home in Lower.com Field, Ohio, to secure their first Leagues Cup trophy.

2025 Leagues Cup (Preview)

This year’s competition includes all 47 clubs from MLS and Liga MX, who are competing in a World Cup-style tournament. There are thrilling cross-border rivalries, new format enhancements, and knockout playoffs. According to official sources like Concacaf, matches are being played in cities such as:

  • Los Angeles

  • Chicago

  • Austin

  • San Jose

  • Houston

Check Out: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tournament Summary, Format, and Key Facts

Conclusion

Therefore, some players have an impeccable record of winning the Leagues Cup. It has undoubtedly produced a fresh champion in each completed edition since its beginning. As we head into 2025, all eyes are on which club will break the pattern and claim multiple Leagues Cup titles. 

    FAQs

    • When and where will the 2025 Leagues Cup take place?
      +
      The 2025 edition runs from 29 July to 31 August across various US and Canadian cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, San Jose, and Austin.
    • Has any team defended its Leagues Cup title successfully?
      +
      No since 2019, no team has repeated as champion.
    • Which club has won the most Leagues Cup titles?
      +
      Currently, no club has more than one title such as Cruz Azul, León, Inter Miami CF, and Columbus Crew each have one, as reported by Fox Sports.

