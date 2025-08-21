Today’s School Assembly Headlines (22nd August 2025): 6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

Diplomatic exchanges focus on humanitarian relief and exchange agreements as part of ongoing conflict de-escalation efforts.

Countries can now assert legal action against others for cross-border environmental harm, marking a milestone in transnational climate justice.

FBI warns Russia may target U.S. critical systems.

The US sends three warships near Venezuela to fight the drug trade.

22nd August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 22nd August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.

Indian cricketers to take rugby-style Bronco fitness test.

Veteran military leaders engage students in talks on internal, maritime, and cyber security, driving youth-led policy discourse in Nagpur.

The election process advances as nominations are reviewed today, bringing India closer to selecting its next Vice-President via a formal vote.

UIDAI joins hands with Starlink for Aadhaar verification.

India unveils new security plan with mega defence push.

10 Exciting Questions with Answers for School Assembly

1. Question: Which is the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter

2. Question: Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?

Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

3. Question: How many players are there in a cricket team?

Answer: 11 players

4. Question: Which is the national aquatic animal of India?

Answer: River Dolphin

5. Question: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Indira Gandhi

6. Question: Which is the smallest bone in the human body?

Answer: Stapes bone (in the ear)

7. Question: What is the capital city of Australia?

Answer: Canberra

8. Question: Which planet is called the "Red Planet"?

Answer: Mars

9. Question: Who wrote the National Anthem of India, “Jana Gana Mana”?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

10. Question: Which is the fastest land animal in the world?

Answer: Cheetah