Today’s School Assembly Headlines (22nd August 2025): 6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

22nd August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 22nd August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
-
Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights till September 23.
-
The US sends three warships near Venezuela to fight the drug trade.
-
FBI warns Russia may target U.S. critical systems.
-
Countries can now assert legal action against others for cross-border environmental harm, marking a milestone in transnational climate justice.
-
Diplomatic exchanges focus on humanitarian relief and exchange agreements as part of ongoing conflict de-escalation efforts.
National News for School Assembly
-
India, EAEU sign deal to begin free trade talks.
-
India unveils new security plan with mega defence push.
-
UIDAI joins hands with Starlink for Aadhaar verification.
-
The election process advances as nominations are reviewed today, bringing India closer to selecting its next Vice-President via a formal vote.
-
Veteran military leaders engage students in talks on internal, maritime, and cyber security, driving youth-led policy discourse in Nagpur.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles.
-
Indian cricketers to take rugby-style Bronco fitness test.
-
BCCI extends Ajit Agarkar’s term as selection chief.
10 Exciting Questions with Answers for School Assembly
1. Question: Which is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
2. Question: Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?
Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
3. Question: How many players are there in a cricket team?
Answer: 11 players
4. Question: Which is the national aquatic animal of India?
Answer: River Dolphin
5. Question: Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India?
Answer: Indira Gandhi
6. Question: Which is the smallest bone in the human body?
Answer: Stapes bone (in the ear)
7. Question: What is the capital city of Australia?
Answer: Canberra
8. Question: Which planet is called the "Red Planet"?
Answer: Mars
9. Question: Who wrote the National Anthem of India, “Jana Gana Mana”?
Answer: Rabindranath Tagore
10. Question: Which is the fastest land animal in the world?
Answer: Cheetah
Thought of the day:
“Every day is a new chance to do something good.”
Word of the day:
Plaque
Meaning: A flat piece of metal, stone, wood, or other material, often inscribed or engraved, fixed to a wall or monument to commemorate a person, event, or building.
Example: "The town erected a bronze plaque on the building to honor the contributions of its founder."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
