HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download August 24 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the screening test & subject aptitude test for the above posts on August 24, 2205. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact the Commission's office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004.

The Call Letter for screening test for the post of Agriculture Development Officer can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.