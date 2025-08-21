SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download August 24 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of  Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. The screening test is scheduled on August 24, 2025.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 21, 2025, 20:06 IST
HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download

HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the screening test & subject aptitude test for the above posts on August 24, 2205. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact the Commission's office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004.

The Call Letter for screening test for the post of Agriculture Development Officer can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

The concerned candidates are advised to download the latest admit card uploaded on their respective user IDs and bring the same on the day of examination i.e. 24-08-2025 to avoid any inconvenience.

HPPSC ADO Examination-2024: Overview

Below are the details of the recruitment drive launched by HPPSC across the state. 

Event  Details 
Name of Post  Agriculture Development Officer
Advertisement No  57/09-2022 
Department  Department of Finance
Date of Exam   August 24, 2025
Official website  http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/

How to Download HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  • Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link Regarding e- admit cards of Screening Test & Subject Aptitude Test for the post of Agriculture Development Officer ( Trainee basis) to be held on 24-08-2025 given on the Home Page.
  • Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Download and save HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 for your future reference.

