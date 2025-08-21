HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download August 24 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the screening test & subject aptitude test for the above posts on August 24, 2205. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact the Commission's office on any working day from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on telephone No. 0177-2624313/ 2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004.
HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2024 Download
The Call Letter for screening test for the post of Agriculture Development Officer can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.
|HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2024
|Download Link
The concerned candidates are advised to download the latest admit card uploaded on their respective user IDs and bring the same on the day of examination i.e. 24-08-2025 to avoid any inconvenience.
HPPSC ADO Examination-2024: Overview
Below are the details of the recruitment drive launched by HPPSC across the state.
|Event
|Details
|Name of Post
|Agriculture Development Officer
|Advertisement No
|57/09-2022
|Department
|Department of Finance
|Date of Exam
|August 24, 2025
|Official website
|http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/
How to Download HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the What’s New section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link Regarding e- admit cards of Screening Test & Subject Aptitude Test for the post of Agriculture Development Officer ( Trainee basis) to be held on 24-08-2025 given on the Home Page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Download and save HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2025 for your future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation