UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 (Out): Download Final Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Result 2025 on December 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on April 13, 2025, and subsequent SSB interviews can now check their final qualifying status. As per the latest notice, a total of 535 candidates have been recommended for the 123rd Short Service Commission Course (Men) and the 37th Short Service Commission Course (Women)

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can download their results directly from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The result has been released in a PDF format containing the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates. No login credentials are required to view the merit list, as it is a public document.

Click Here to Download UPSC CDS 1 2025 OTA Final Result PDF (Link Active)