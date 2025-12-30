UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 (Out): Download Final Merit List PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Result 2025 on December 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on April 13, 2025, and subsequent SSB interviews can now check their final qualifying status. As per the latest notice, a total of 535 candidates have been recommended for the 123rd Short Service Commission Course (Men) and the 37th Short Service Commission Course (Women)
Candidates can download their results directly from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The result has been released in a PDF format containing the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates. No login credentials are required to view the merit list, as it is a public document.
Click Here to Download UPSC CDS 1 2025 OTA Final Result PDF
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025: Overview
UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 has been released on December 29, 2025 to shortlisted eligible candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and OTA. Check the table below for UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Defence Services (I) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Written Exam Date
|
April 13, 2025
|
OTA Final Result Date
|
December 29, 2025
|
Total Candidates Recommended (OTA)
|
535 (473 Men, 62 Women)
|
Vacancies (OTA)
|
275 (Men), 18 (Women)
|
Official Website
|
upsc.gov.in
How to Check UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link provided above to download the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the What’s New Section
- Now click on “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 (OTA)”
- A PDF file will open in a new tab displaying the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates. Use 'Ctrl + F' and check your roll number in the final PDF
- Save and download the result pdf for future reference.
What are details mentioned in UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025
The UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 is released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Below are the detailed mentioned in the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2025 PDF
- Roll Number
- Candidate’s Name
- Qualification Status
- Serial Number/Rank
- Important Instructions
