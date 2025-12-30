RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the official examination calendar for various recruitment exams on 26th December 2025. The release of the exam calendar must have brought great relief to millions of candidates who were waiting for the exam dates for a long time. The RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available on the commission's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, which contains information about the tentative dates of a total of 21 major recruitment examinations to be held during the year 2026.
RPSC Exam Calendar 2026
The RPSC will begin its recruitment examinations on January 11, 2026. The Deputy Commandant Exam-2025 will be conducted on 11th January, while on January 12, 2026, the examination for the Lecturer post in the Ayurveda Department will be conducted. As per the Commission and official calendar, a total of 21 recruitment examinations will be conducted in the year 2026.
|
S. No.
|
Name of Examination
|
Date of Examination
|
1
|
Deputy Commandant Exam, 2025 (Home Security Department)
|
11-01-2026
|
2
|
Lecturer Exam, 2025 (AYUSH Department)
|
12-01-2026
|
3
|
Assistant Electrical Inspector Exam, 2025 (Energy Department)
|
01-02-2026
|
4
|
Junior Chemist Exam, 2025 (Public Health Engineering Deptt.)
|
01-02-2026
|
5
|
Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam, 2024 (DoP Deptt.)
|
15-03-2026 to 18-03-2026
|
6
|
Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam, 2025 (Home Department)
|
05-04-2026
|
7
|
Veterinary Officer Exam, 2025 (Animal Husbandry Department)
|
19-04-2026
|
8
|
Assistant Agriculture Engineer Exam, 2025 (Agriculture Department)
|
19-04-2026
|
9
|
Reserved for RPSC Examination
|
26-04-2026
|
10
|
Reserved for RPSC Examination
|
03-05-2026
|
11
|
Lecturer, Lecturer Agriculture & Coach Combined Exam, 2025 (Secondary Education Deptt.)
|
31-05-2026 to 16-06-2026
|
12
|
Senior Teacher Combined Exam, 2025 (Secondary Education Deptt.)
|
12-07-2026 to 18-07-2026
|
13
|
Junior Legal Officer Exam, 2025 (Jaipur Development Authority)
|
26-07-2026 & 27-07-2026
|
14
|
Statistical Officer Exam, 2025 (Statistics Deptt.)
|
30-08-2026
|
15
|
Inspector of Factories & Boilers Exam, 2025 (Factories & Boilers Inspection Deptt.)
|
20-09-2026
|
16
|
Inspector of Factories (Chemical) Exam, 2025 (Factories & Boilers Inspection Deptt.)
|
20-09-2026
|
17
|
Assistant Director & Senior Scientific Officer Exam, 2025 (Home Department)
|
13-10-2026 to 16-10-2026
|
18
|
Protection Officer Exam, 2025 (Women & Child Development Department)
|
15-11-2026
|
19
|
Reserved for RPSC Examination
|
29-11-2026
|
20
|
Reserved for RPSC Examination
|
06-12-2026
|
21
|
Reserved for RPSC Examination
|
27-12-2026
RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Official RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF on its website. This examination calendar contains the tentative dates of all major RPSC recruitment examinations to be held between January 11, 2026, and December 27, 2026, enabling candidates to prepare better. You can easily download the RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF by clicking on the link given below.
|
RPSC Exam Calendar 2026
How to Download the RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF?
Candidates can download the RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF by following the simple steps given below:
-
Go to the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Important Links”.
-
Now click on “Tentative Exam Calendar”.
-
The exam calendar PDF will open on the screen.
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
