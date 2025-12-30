RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the official examination calendar for various recruitment exams on 26th December 2025. The release of the exam calendar must have brought great relief to millions of candidates who were waiting for the exam dates for a long time. The RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available on the commission's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, which contains information about the tentative dates of a total of 21 major recruitment examinations to be held during the year 2026.

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026

The RPSC will begin its recruitment examinations on January 11, 2026. The Deputy Commandant Exam-2025 will be conducted on 11th January, while on January 12, 2026, the examination for the Lecturer post in the Ayurveda Department will be conducted. As per the Commission and official calendar, a total of 21 recruitment examinations will be conducted in the year 2026.