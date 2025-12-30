NEET SS 2025: Result to be Released in january 2026; Check Previous Year Cutoff Here

WBPRB Constable Result 2025
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET SS 2025 Result and cutoff by late January 2026, possibly by January 28. Students can download their scorecards from the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Key Points

  • NBEMS is expected to release the NEET SS 2025 Result and cutoff by late January 2026.
  • The expected date is possibly January 28, 2026.
  • Students can download their scorecards from the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2025 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 Result by January 28, 2026, along with the NEET SS 2025 cutoff. The exact date has not been confirmed yet but the results scorecards can be expected by late January 2026. Students will be able to download their result scorecards from the official website at natboard.edu.in or NEET SS portal at nbe.edu.in

NEET SS Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table for NEET SS Exam 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET SS 2025 result date 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS)

Board name 

National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

natboard.edu.in

Portal 

nbe.edu.in

Stream 

Medical - Super Speciality

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

DM/ MCh 

DNB

Exam dates 

December 26 and 27, 2025

Result release 

January 28, 2026 (expected)

NEET SS Previous Year Cutoff 2024

Candidates can check the previous academic year NEET SS cutoff 2024 here: 

Group

NEET SS 2024 Cutoff (50th Percentile)

Anaesthesiology 

279

Critical Care Medicine 

285

ENT 

350

Medical 

299

Medical Oncology 

280

Microbiology 

340

Obstetrics and Gynaecology 

354

Orthopaedics 

254

Paediatric 

287

Pathology 

261

Pharmacology 

315

Psychiatry 

311

Radiogiagnosis 

315

Respiratory Medicine 

365

Surgical 

285

