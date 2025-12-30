NEET SS 2025: Result to be Released in january 2026; Check Previous Year Cutoff Here

Key Points
- NBEMS is expected to release the NEET SS 2025 Result and cutoff by late January 2026.
- The expected date is possibly January 28, 2026.
- Students can download their scorecards from the official websites at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
NEET SS 2025 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 Result by January 28, 2026, along with the NEET SS 2025 cutoff. The exact date has not been confirmed yet but the results scorecards can be expected by late January 2026. Students will be able to download their result scorecards from the official website at natboard.edu.in or NEET SS portal at nbe.edu.in.
NEET SS Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table for NEET SS Exam 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET SS 2025 result date
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS)
|
Board name
|
National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
natboard.edu.in
|
Portal
|
nbe.edu.in
|
Stream
|
Medical - Super Speciality
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
DM/ MCh
DNB
|
Exam dates
|
December 26 and 27, 2025
|
Result release
|
January 28, 2026 (expected)
NEET SS Previous Year Cutoff 2024
Candidates can check the previous academic year NEET SS cutoff 2024 here:
|
Group
|
NEET SS 2024 Cutoff (50th Percentile)
|
Anaesthesiology
|
279
|
Critical Care Medicine
|
285
|
ENT
|
350
|
Medical
|
299
|
Medical Oncology
|
280
|
Microbiology
|
340
|
Obstetrics and Gynaecology
|
354
|
Orthopaedics
|
254
|
Paediatric
|
287
|
Pathology
|
261
|
Pharmacology
|
315
|
Psychiatry
|
311
|
Radiogiagnosis
|
315
|
Respiratory Medicine
|
365
|
Surgical
|
285
