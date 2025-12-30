NEET SS 2025: Result to be Released in january 2026; Check Previous Year Cutoff Here

NEET SS 2025 Result: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 Result by January 28, 2026, along with the NEET SS 2025 cutoff. The exact date has not been confirmed yet but the results scorecards can be expected by late January 2026. Students will be able to download their result scorecards from the official website at natboard.edu.in or NEET SS portal at nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table for NEET SS Exam 2025: