Important Government Schemes in India: Government schemes play a vital role in the Indian economy, aiming to enhance various sectors and improve the lives of citizens. These initiatives, launched by both central and state governments, span areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, and social welfare. Familiarity with these schemes is essential for competitive exam aspirants, including those preparing for Railway, SSC, Bank, and Defence exams, as they frequently appear in the General Awareness section. Check out the list of important government schemes in India below. Government Schemes in India The Indian government has launched a wide range of schemes across various sectors to handle social and economic challenges and promote overall development. The main objective of this scheme is to empower poor people, improve infrastructure, and stimulate growth in both rural and urban areas. Some of the key initiatives include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, addressing financial inclusion, sanitation, housing, and healthcare, respectively. These important schemes of the India Government have played an important role in improving the lives of millions of Indians by minimising poverty, improving access to healthcare and education, and promoting overall social and economic development.

Government Schemes in India List The Indian government has implemented various schemes to handle socio-economic challenges and foster growth all over the country. Here is the list of government schemes launched in recent years by the Indian Government. Scheme Name Date of Launch Government Ministry Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana August 28, 2014 Ministry of Finance Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan 15th February 2019 Ministry of Labour and Employment Make in India September 25, 2014 Ministry of Commerce and Industry Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2 October 2014 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs National Bal Swachhta 14 November 2014 Ministry of Human Resource and Development Beti Bachao Beti Padhao 22nd January 2015 Ministry of Women and Child Development Atal Pension Yojna June 2015 Ministry of Finance Digital India Mission 1st July 2015 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Finance Ministry Startup India January 16, 2016 Government of India Gold Monetization Scheme 5th November 2015 Ministry of Finance PM CARES Fund - Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund 27 March 2020 - Arogya Setu 2 April 2020 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ayushman Bharat 23 September 2018 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare UMANG App November 2017 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD Scheme) 2015 Ministry of Tourism Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan May 2020 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs National Digital Health Mission 15 August 2020 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana The scheme was launched to financially empower Indians by promoting financial literacy and access to banking services. Its objective is to unlock existing financial benefits and offer various essential services. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan It is a landmark initiative of the Modi government which was launched with the ambitious objective of a Clean India. This scheme has gained immense popularity and is achieving remarkable success. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao This scheme is designed to uplift women by improving their financial and social independence. It aims to promote girls' education, specifically in rural India and improve their overall well-being. Startup India The government implemented this scheme to help budding entrepreneurs. The objective of this scheme is to offer financial assistance to those with innovative business ideas who do not have the necessary funds. By helping these entrepreneurs, the government hopes to generate new employment opportunities and economic growth.