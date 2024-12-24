UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Year-Ender 2025: List of Important Government Schemes in India

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 30, 2025, 12:01 IST

Government schemes in India are pivotal for the nation’s progress, addressing areas like healthcare, education, agriculture, and social welfare. From Swachh Bharat to Ayushman Bharat, these initiatives aim to uplift citizens’ lives while promoting economic growth.

Important Government Schemes in IndiaGovernment schemes play a vital role in the Indian economy, aiming to enhance various sectors and improve the lives of citizens. These initiatives, launched by both central and state governments, span areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, and social welfare. Familiarity with these schemes is essential for competitive exam aspirants, including those preparing for Railway, SSC, Bank, and Defence exams, as they frequently appear in the General Awareness section. Check out the list of important government schemes in India below.

The Indian government has launched a wide range of schemes across various sectors to handle social and economic challenges and promote overall development. The main objective of this scheme is to empower poor people, improve infrastructure, and stimulate growth in both rural and urban areas. Some of the key initiatives include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, addressing financial inclusion, sanitation, housing, and healthcare, respectively. These important schemes of the India Government have played an important role in improving the lives of millions of Indians by minimising poverty, improving access to healthcare and education, and promoting overall social and economic development.

The Indian government has launched a plethora of schemes to tackle various socio-economic challenges and foster overall development. These government schemes cover various sectors including education, agriculture, health, housing, and so on. Here is a list of important Government Schemes in India shared below:

The Indian government has implemented various schemes to handle socio-economic challenges and foster growth all over the country. Here is the list of government schemes launched in recent years by the Indian Government.

Scheme Name

Date of Launch

Government Ministry

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

August 28, 2014

Ministry of Finance

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan

15th February 2019

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Make in India

September 25, 2014 

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

2 October 2014

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

National Bal Swachhta

14 November 2014

Ministry of Human Resource and Development

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

22nd January 2015

Ministry of Women and Child Development

Atal Pension Yojna

June 2015

Ministry of Finance

Digital India Mission

1st July 2015

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Finance Ministry

Startup India

January 16, 2016

Government of India

Gold Monetization Scheme

5th November 2015

Ministry of Finance

PM CARES Fund - Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund

27 March 2020

-

Arogya Setu

2 April 2020

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Ayushman Bharat

23 September 2018

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

UMANG App

November 2017

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD Scheme)

2015

Ministry of Tourism

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

May 2020

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

National Digital Health Mission

15 August 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The scheme was launched to financially empower Indians by promoting financial literacy and access to banking services. Its objective is to unlock existing financial benefits and offer various essential services.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

It is a landmark initiative of the Modi government which was launched with the ambitious objective of a Clean India. This scheme has gained immense popularity and is achieving remarkable success.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

This scheme is designed to uplift women by improving their financial and social independence. It aims to promote girls' education, specifically in rural India and improve their overall well-being.

Startup India

The government implemented this scheme to help budding entrepreneurs. The objective of this scheme is to offer financial assistance to those with innovative business ideas who do not have the necessary funds. By helping these entrepreneurs, the government hopes to generate new employment opportunities and economic growth.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan

It is a pension scheme designed to offer social security to unorganized sector workers in India like auto drivers, rag pickers, etc. 

Ayushman Bharat

It is a national health insurance scheme launched by the Indian government with the objective of offering free medical care to low-income citizens.

