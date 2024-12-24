Important Government Schemes in India: Government schemes play a vital role in the Indian economy, aiming to enhance various sectors and improve the lives of citizens. These initiatives, launched by both central and state governments, span areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, and social welfare. Familiarity with these schemes is essential for competitive exam aspirants, including those preparing for Railway, SSC, Bank, and Defence exams, as they frequently appear in the General Awareness section. Check out the list of important government schemes in India below.
Government Schemes in India
The Indian government has launched a wide range of schemes across various sectors to handle social and economic challenges and promote overall development. The main objective of this scheme is to empower poor people, improve infrastructure, and stimulate growth in both rural and urban areas. Some of the key initiatives include the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, addressing financial inclusion, sanitation, housing, and healthcare, respectively. These important schemes of the India Government have played an important role in improving the lives of millions of Indians by minimising poverty, improving access to healthcare and education, and promoting overall social and economic development.
List of Government Schemes of the Indian Government
The Indian government has launched a plethora of schemes to tackle various socio-economic challenges and foster overall development. These government schemes cover various sectors including education, agriculture, health, housing, and so on. Here is a list of important Government Schemes in India shared below:
- Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)
- Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)
- Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)
- Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY)
- Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana
- Digital India Programme
- Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)
- Atal Pension Yojana (APY)
- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)
- National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS)
- Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)
- Make in India Programme
- National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM)
- Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY)
- Start-up India Programme
- Smart Cities Mission
- Udaan Scheme
- Skill India Mission
- Poshan Abhiyan
Government Schemes in India List
The Indian government has implemented various schemes to handle socio-economic challenges and foster growth all over the country. Here is the list of government schemes launched in recent years by the Indian Government.
|
Scheme Name
|
Date of Launch
|
Government Ministry
|
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
|
August 28, 2014
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan
|
15th February 2019
|
Ministry of Labour and Employment
|
Make in India
|
September 25, 2014
|
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
|
2 October 2014
|
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
National Bal Swachhta
|
14 November 2014
|
Ministry of Human Resource and Development
|
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
|
22nd January 2015
|
Ministry of Women and Child Development
|
Atal Pension Yojna
|
June 2015
|
Ministry of Finance
|
Digital India Mission
|
1st July 2015
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Finance Ministry
|
Startup India
|
January 16, 2016
|
Government of India
|
Gold Monetization Scheme
|
5th November 2015
|
Ministry of Finance
|
PM CARES Fund - Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund
|
27 March 2020
|
-
|
Arogya Setu
|
2 April 2020
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
Ayushman Bharat
|
23 September 2018
|
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|
UMANG App
|
November 2017
|
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD Scheme)
|
2015
|
Ministry of Tourism
|
Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
|
May 2020
|
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
National Digital Health Mission
|
15 August 2020
|
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
The scheme was launched to financially empower Indians by promoting financial literacy and access to banking services. Its objective is to unlock existing financial benefits and offer various essential services.
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
It is a landmark initiative of the Modi government which was launched with the ambitious objective of a Clean India. This scheme has gained immense popularity and is achieving remarkable success.
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
This scheme is designed to uplift women by improving their financial and social independence. It aims to promote girls' education, specifically in rural India and improve their overall well-being.
Startup India
The government implemented this scheme to help budding entrepreneurs. The objective of this scheme is to offer financial assistance to those with innovative business ideas who do not have the necessary funds. By helping these entrepreneurs, the government hopes to generate new employment opportunities and economic growth.
Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan
It is a pension scheme designed to offer social security to unorganized sector workers in India like auto drivers, rag pickers, etc.
Ayushman Bharat
It is a national health insurance scheme launched by the Indian government with the objective of offering free medical care to low-income citizens.
