Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2020: What is Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Who are Ayushman Mitra

Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2020: In order to provide employment to the unemployed, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has started Ayushman Mitra Job. The National Health Protection Scheme will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. This Mission will subsume the on-going centrally sponsored schemes - Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).

Who is Ayushman Mitra?

Ayushman Mitra is a central government scheme, in which around 10 lakh jobs will be created during the five years that means unemployed youth will be given employment. One lakh youth i.e. Ayushman Mitra will be deployed directly in government and private hospitals and jobs will be given to them. This will lead to employment generation.

Under this scheme, the youth who are employed will get 15,000 monthly salaries. Apart from this, after the implementation of this scheme, there will be opportunities for some more posts like doctors, nurses, staff, technicians etc. Do you know that 20,000 hospitals are being added to this scheme across the country? Not only this, Ayushman Mitra will also get 50 rupees incentive on every beneficiary.

What are the works of Ayushman Mitra?

- Ayushman Mitra should gain complete knowledge of Ayushman Bharat Portal.

- They should know how to work on the software to benefit the patients.

- According to the QR code, the verification of the identity of the beneficiary will be checked.

- They are responsible to provide the key information to the patient.

- After the discharge of the patient, Ayushman Mitra will have to inform the State Agency.

Do you know about Ayushman Bharat Scheme?

Ayushman Bharat Program will not only benefit the families with regards to their good health but will also give employment opportunities. Do you know that the post of "Ayushman Mitra" has been generated due to this program?

Salary offered is Rs 15,000 per month and Rs 50 per beneficiary as an incentive.

The concerned Department is the Health Ministry and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

As part of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the Government had announced two major initiatives in the health sector. They aimed at making path-breaking interventions to address health holistically, in primary, secondary and tertiary care systems which cover both prevention and health promotion.

(i) Health and Wellness Centre: The National Health Policy of 2017 has envisioned Health and Wellness centres as the foundation of India's health system. Under this scheme, around 1.5 lakh centres will bring the health care system closer to the homes of people. These centres will provide health care facilities for non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health services. They will also provide free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

(ii) National Health Protection Scheme: The second programme under Ayushman Bharat Scheme is National Health Protection Scheme, which aimed at covering around 10 crore poor and vulnerable families providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Do you know that this will be the world's largest government-funded health care programme?

According to the Finance Minister, these two initiatives under Ayushman Bharat program will build a New India 2022 and also generate several jobs for women.

Features of the new Healthcare Scheme:

- This is a technology-driven scheme.

- Ayushman Bharat is a scheme whose objective is to provide health insurance to 10 million households or about 50 crore Indians, which will cover up to 5 lakh rupees per year for secondary and tertiary medical care facilities.

- This scheme targets poor deprived rural households. If a person is eligible under the health insurance scheme then he or she will get automatic coverage. Eligibility criteria are based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database.

- Under the scheme, the Ministry of Health has included 1,354 packages, under which treatment for coronary bypass, knee replacement and stinting among others will be provided at 15% cheaper rates than the Central Government Health Schemes (CGHS).

- In every empanelled hospital, there will be 'Ayushman Mitra' to help beneficiaries and patients who coordinate with the hospital. They will run a help desk; examine the eligibility of the scheme and verify the documents of the nomination.

- All beneficiaries will be given letters with QR code which will be used to verify demographic certification and eligibility for identification to avail the benefits of the scheme.

- The government has also made it clear that the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) hospitals are not mandatory to be listed under this scheme. However, hospitals with NABH / NAQS accreditation can be encouraged for high package rates subject to process and cost guidelines.

- States will need State Health Agency (SHA) to implement this plan.

- In partnership with NITI Aayog, a robust, modular and interoperable IT platform will be circulated which will facilitate paperless, cashless transactions.

Eligibility criteria for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

In rural areas:

1. Families living in only one room with “kuchcha walls and kuchcha roof”.

2. Families with no adult members aged between 16 and 59 and female-headed family with no adult male member in the 16-59 age group.

3. Families having at least one disabled member and no able-bodied adult member.

4. SC/ST households and landless households deriving a major part of their income from manual casual labour.

5. Manual scavenger families and primitive tribal groups.

6. Legally-released bonded labourer.

In urban areas:

11 occupational categories of workers are automatically included in the list according to the Government.

1. Ragpicker

2. Beggar

3. Domestic worker.

4. Street vendor/cobbler/ hawker/ other service provider working on streets.

5. Construction worker/ plumber/ mason/ labour/ painter/ welder/ security guard/ coolie and other head-load workers.

6. Sweeper/ sanitation worker/gardener.

7. Home-based worker/ artisan/ handicrafts worker / tailor.

8. Transport worker/ driver/ conductor/ helper to drivers and conductors/ cart puller/ rickshaw puller.

9. Shop worker/ assistant/ peon in small establishment/ helper/ delivery assistant / attendant/ waiter.

10. Electrician/ mechanic/ assembler/ repair worker.

11. Washer-man/ chowkidar.

So we can say that Ayushman Mitra is a scheme which is part of Ayushman Bharat Program that will provide employment to the people and due to this their economic development will also be improved.

