Top 10 Countries with the Most Americans Living Abroad, Check List!

Majorly many Americans who seek lower living costs and better healthcare, along with the desire for new cultural experiences, are seeking options to reside abroad. These global migration patterns reflect broader socio-economic trends, prompting Americans to explore better opportunities abroad. In this blog, discover the list that highlights the top 10 countries that have emerged as the preferred choices for Americans. These reports are based on the latest data, which helps the readers to understand where fellow Americans are settling abroad and why. List of Top 10 Countries with the Most Americans Living Abroad Millions of Americans are choosing to live beyond U.S. borders. Below is the list of the top 10 countries that are becoming top choices among Americans to reside:

Rank Country Estimated Americans Living There 1 Mexico 799,248 2 Canada 273,226 3 United Kingdom 170,771 4 Puerto Rico 159,515 5 Germany 152,639 6 Australia 116,620 7 Israel 76,794 8 South Korea 68,050 9 France 61,668 10 Japan 58,340 Source: “American Expats by Country 2025” from World Population Review Here are the Top Five Countries with the most Americans who are living abroad: 1. Mexico Mexico leads the list of countries with the most Americans living abroad, with nearly 800,000 Americans, according to the World Population Review. Its closeness to the U.S. and vastly lower cost of living are one of the major reasons for Americans to move there. Moreover, the country provides accessible healthcare with strong cultural ties that make it a natural destination for expatriates, especially for retirees and remote workers.

2. Canada With over 273,000 U.S. citizens residing in Canada currently. Because of the one common language, shared values, neighbouring borders, and universal healthcare are significant attractions for Americans there. Moreover, its familiar environment continues to attract Americans, particularly during political or economic uncertainty, as per World Population Review. 3. United Kingdom The United Kingdom is home to around 170,771 Americans, according to the recent statistics by the World Population Review. Because of the shared language, cultural familiarity, and rich educational and professional opportunities, it makes it a top destination among Americans. Cities like London, Milton Keynes, and other major cities in the UK have the majority of Americans. 4. Puerto Rico Although part of the U.S., Puerto Rico counts 159,515 U.S.-born residents abroad in formal statistics. However, some of the people who believe Israel has the most Americans must know that, based on the latest estimates from World Population Review, around 144,149 Americans are currently living in Puerto Rico, while fewer than 200,000 reside in Israel. This makes Puerto Rico a culturally and linguistically accessible destination with a tropical climate and lower living costs.