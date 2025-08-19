Top 10 Countries with the Most Americans Living Abroad, Check List!

NEET PG 2025 Result Today
Most Americans today are choosing to live abroad, motivated by affordability, cultural allure, or career opportunities. You will be surprised to hear that nearly an estimated 8 million Americans now call foreign countries their home. These include a mix of retirees, professionals pursuing careers, and individuals reconnecting with family. Through this blog, discover the top 10 destinations that help fellow Americans to settle abroad.  

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 19, 2025, 12:34 IST
List of Top 10 Countries with the Most Americans Living Abroad according to the World Population Review.

Majorly many Americans who seek lower living costs and better healthcare, along with the desire for new cultural experiences, are seeking options to reside abroad. These global migration patterns reflect broader socio-economic trends, prompting Americans to explore better opportunities abroad. In this blog, discover the list that highlights the top 10 countries that have emerged as the preferred choices for Americans. These reports are based on the latest data, which helps the readers to understand where fellow Americans are settling abroad and why.

List of Top 10 Countries with the Most Americans Living Abroad

Millions of Americans are choosing to live beyond U.S. borders. Below is the list of the top 10 countries that are becoming top choices among Americans to reside: 

Rank

Country

Estimated Americans Living There

1

Mexico

799,248

2

Canada

273,226

3

United Kingdom

170,771

4

Puerto Rico

159,515

5

Germany

152,639

6

Australia

116,620

7

Israel

76,794

8

South Korea

68,050

9

France

61,668

10

Japan

58,340

 

Source: “American Expats by Country 2025” from World Population Review

Here are the Top Five Countries with the most Americans who are living abroad: 

1. Mexico

Mexico leads the list of countries with the most Americans living abroad, with nearly 800,000 Americans, according to the World Population Review. Its closeness to the U.S. and vastly lower cost of living are one of the major reasons for Americans to move there. Moreover, the country provides accessible healthcare with strong cultural ties that make it a natural destination for expatriates, especially for retirees and remote workers.

2. Canada

With over 273,000 U.S. citizens residing in Canada currently. Because of the one common language, shared values, neighbouring borders, and universal healthcare are significant attractions for Americans there. Moreover, its familiar environment continues to attract Americans, particularly during political or economic uncertainty, as per World Population Review. 

3. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is home to around 170,771 Americans, according to the recent statistics by the World Population Review. Because of the shared language, cultural familiarity, and rich educational and professional opportunities, it makes it a top destination among Americans. Cities like London, Milton Keynes, and other major cities in the UK have the majority of Americans. 

4. Puerto Rico

Although part of the U.S., Puerto Rico counts 159,515 U.S.-born residents abroad in formal statistics. However, some of the people who believe Israel has the most Americans must know that, based on the latest estimates from World Population Review, around 144,149 Americans are currently living in Puerto Rico, while fewer than 200,000 reside in Israel. This makes Puerto Rico a culturally and linguistically accessible destination with a tropical climate and lower living costs. 

5. Germany

Germany is home to approximately 152,639 Americans. The Americans are drawn by its growing economy, strong social services, affordable higher education, high quality of life, and sizable U.S. military and professional communities, according to the World Population Review

Therefore, the countries with higher affordability and comparatively lower costs of living and a high quality of life, have been true inspirations for Americans to live abroad. 

Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    FAQs

    • Do these numbers include American military personnel?
      +
      No, the World Population Review figures largely exclude U.S. military and government staff, focusing on civilians residing abroad.
    • Why do Americans choose these countries?
      +
      Key motivations include healthcare access, cost of living, cultural language familiarity, education, military presence, and career opportunities, all of which vary by country.
    • How many Americans live abroad in total?
      +
      Estimates suggest over 7 million Americans currently reside overseas, according to Wikipedia, with figures rising as expatriation trends grow.

