UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Countries with Most Hydrogen-Powered Trains, Check List!

Wondering about the countries which have the most hydrogen powered trains? Then this is the blog where you will find that Hydrogen-powered trains are emerging as a key solution for eco-friendly transport globally. Few countries like Germany, and Japan have always been among the top countries with most trains being hydrogen powered. But other than the top producers, India and the United States are also actively developing its hydrogen rail projects. In this article, explore the top countries leading the charge in hydrogen train technology.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 18, 2025, 20:32 IST
List of Top 10 Countries with Most Hydrogen-Powered Trains
List of Top 10 Countries with Most Hydrogen-Powered Trains

Imagine a future where trains glide silently across the landscape by emitting only water vapor instead of harmful pollutants. This vision is now rapidly becoming a reality, as hydrogen-powered trains are revolutionising the rail industry worldwide. The hydrogen fuel technology fuel cells to generate electricity, which offers a clean and efficient alternative to traditional diesel locomotives. 

With countries increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions and embracing sustainable transport, they are investing heavily in research, pilot projects, and even commercial operations. This showcases the viability of hydrogen as a clean fuel for rail. By deploying these green trains a cleaner and quieter future for railways is promised.

Check Out: Top 10 Countries with the Most Universities in the World, Check List!

Which Countries Lead the Hydrogen Train Revolution?

Here are the top countries leading the hydrogen train revolution:

Rank

Country

Operational/Pilot Status

1.

Germany

Operational Fleet

2.

Japan

Advanced Pilot

3.

France

Ordered/Pilot

4.

Sweden

Pilot/Testing

5.

China

Pilot/Operational

6.

India

Commissioning Soon

7.

United Kingdom

Pilot/Testing

8.

South Korea

Pilot/Testing

9.

United States

Pilot/Development

10.

Canada

Pilot/Testing

Source: World Population Review and Wikipedia.

Here are the top 5 countries with the most hydrogen-powered trains in the world: 

1. Germany

Germany stands as a global leader in hydrogen train technology. It is the first country to introduce a fully hydrogen fuel powered train. This achievement is mainly credited to the Coradia iLint train, which was manufactured by Alstom. Moreover, Germany has been consistently expanding its hydrogen-powered routes and proves not only the reliability of the technology but also its environmental benefits in everyday passenger service. 

2. Japan

Japan is the second country globally to become a pioneer of hydrogen technology for decades. Not only this, but it has now induced that vision strongly into rail transport. It is currently developing an advanced hydrogen train such as the Hybari, which operates on a hybrid system combining fuel cells and batteries. In addition, other expansions include integrating hydrogen technology into both urban and regional networks. Furthermore, researches like high-speed applications and innovative energy management strategies are also something on Japan’s list. 

3. France

France is shaping the global hydrogen train market, particularly through Alstom, who is its multinational rolling stock manufacturer. Alstom’s Coradia iLint trains are already in service in Germany, which are now being piloted and ordered within France itself. In addition, the French government has demonstrated strong support for hydrogen rail technology, and makes it a central element of its decarbonisation strategy. Therefore, hydrogen trains are expected to become increasingly common across French regions. 

4. China

China is advancing at a rapid pace in hydrogen train technology by successfully designing powerful hydrogen-powered train engines, including models boasting 1,200 horsepower. These are capable of handling diverse terrains. Moreover, China’s strategy goes beyond passenger transport, and focuses on freight applications. In addition, pilot projects are ongoing, and the nation is well-positioned to deploy fuel cell electric multiple units (FCEMUs) on a large scale across its extensive railway network.

5. India

India is on the brink of becoming the fifth country in the world to bring the vision of hydrogen-powered trains into reality. The nation’s first hydrogen train is currently in its final commissioning stage and is set to operate on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. In addition, Indian Railways has revealed upcoming projects to introduce 35 more hydrogen trains under its Hydrogen for Heritage project, targeting iconic and hilly routes. Therefore, India’s entry into the hydrogen rail sector reflects not just technological progress but also a strong step toward sustainability.

Conclusion

Therefore, the global shift towards hydrogen-powered trains marks a pivotal moment in sustainable transport. Countries like Germany and Japan, and ambitious new entrants like India and the United States, promise the future of rail is increasingly green.

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here

Enter your Blink text here...

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • What are the main benefits of hydrogen trains compared to diesel trains? 
      +
      The primary benefits of hydrogen trains are their zero emissions (producing only water vapor), reduced noise pollution, and the potential to operate on non-electrified lines, offering a clean alternative without the need for extensive overhead electrification infrastructure.
    • Are hydrogen trains currently used for regular passenger service in the U.S.? 
      +
      While the U.S. is actively developing and testing hydrogen fuel cell locomotives, particularly in states like California, they are currently in pilot or demonstration phases and are not yet widely used for regular passenger service.
    • How do hydrogen-powered trains work? 
      +
      Hydrogen trains use hydrogen fuel cells that convert hydrogen gas and oxygen into electricity. This electricity then powers the train's electric motors, with the only emission being water vapor, making them a zero-emission alternative to diesel trains.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News