List of all Chief Ministers of Assam (1937-2021)

It is well established that the Chief Minister is the real executive of the Government. In this article, we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Assam.
Created On: May 10, 2021 13:09 IST
Modified On: May 10, 2021 13:34 IST
The Chief Minister of an Indian state is the head of the Government. According to the Constitution of India, the Governor is the state's de jure head, but de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor. 

BJP won 60 of 120 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021, thereby becoming the only non-Congress government to win consecutive terms in the state. The majority mark in the state is 64 seats. The alliance partners of BJP won nine (AGP) and six (UPPL) seats in the recently concluded Assam Assembly Election 2021. 

The Indian state of Assam witnessed two Premiers from 1937 to 1950. Since 1950, the state is ruled by 14 Chief Ministers. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. Below we have mentioned the list of Premiers as well as Chief Ministers of Assam. 

Premiers of Assam (1937-1950)

S.No. Premier Tenure Party (Coalition)
1. Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah

1 April 1937

-

19 September 1938

Assam United Muslim Party

(INC)
2. Gopinath Bordoloi

19 September 1938

-

17 November 1939

 Indian National Congress
(1) Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah

17 November 1939

-

24 December 1941

Assam United Muslim Party

(AIML)
  Governor's Rule 

25 December 1941

-

24 August 1942

  
(1) Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah

25 August 1942

-

11 February 1946

Assam United Muslim Party

(AIML)
(2) Gopinath Bordoloi

11 February 1946

-

25 January 1950

 Indian National Congress

Chief Minister of Assam (1950-2021)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party (Coalition)
1.  Gopinath Bordoloi

26 January 1950

-

6 August 1950

 Indian National Congress
2. Bishnuram Medhi

9 August 1950

-

27 December 1957
3. Bimala Prasad Chaliha

28 December 1957

-

6 November 1970
4. Mahendra Mohan Choudhry

11 November 1970

-

30 January 1972
5. Sarat Chandra Singha

31 January 1972

-

12 March 1978
6. Golap Borbora

12 March 1978

-

4 September 1979

 Janata Party
7. Jogendra Nath Hazarika

9 September 1979

-

11 December 1979
  President's Rule

12 December 1979

-

5 December 1980

  
8. Syeda Anwara Taimur

6 December 1980

-

30 June 1981

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

30 June 1981

-

13 January 1982

  
9. Kesab Chandra Gogoi

13 January 1982

-

19 March 1982

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

19 March 1982

-

27 February 1983

  
10. Hiteswar Saikia

27 February 1983

-

23 December 1985

 Indian National Congress
11. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

24 December 1985

-

28 November 1990

 Asom Gana Parishad
  President's Rule

28 November 1990

-

30 June 1991

  
(10) Hiteswar Saikia

30 June 1991

-

22 April 1996

 Indian National Congress
12. Bhumidhar Barman

22 April 1996

-

14 May 1996
(11) Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

15 May 1996

-

17 May 2001

 Asom Gana Parishad
13. Tarun Gogoi

18 May 2001

-

24 May 2016

 Indian National Congress
14. Sarbananda Sonowal

24 May 2016

-

10 May 2021

 Bharatiya Janata Party
15. Himanta Biswa Sarma

10 May 2021

-

Present

Key Highlights:

1- Gopinath Bordoloi was the first Chief Minister of Assam. He also served as the last Premier of Assam. 

2- Syeda Anwara Taimur was the first female Muslim Chief Minister of India. 

3- Tarun Gogoi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam with over 15 years in office. 

4- Bhumidhar Barman was the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Assam with only 22 days in office. 

Related Categories

