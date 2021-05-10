List of all Chief Ministers of Assam (1937-2021)
The Chief Minister of an Indian state is the head of the Government. According to the Constitution of India, the Governor is the state's de jure head, but de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor.
BJP won 60 of 120 seats in the Assam Assembly Election 2021, thereby becoming the only non-Congress government to win consecutive terms in the state. The majority mark in the state is 64 seats. The alliance partners of BJP won nine (AGP) and six (UPPL) seats in the recently concluded Assam Assembly Election 2021.
The Indian state of Assam witnessed two Premiers from 1937 to 1950. Since 1950, the state is ruled by 14 Chief Ministers. Himanta Biswa Sarma is the 15th Chief Minister of Assam. Below we have mentioned the list of Premiers as well as Chief Ministers of Assam.
Premiers of Assam (1937-1950)
|S.No.
|Premier
|Tenure
|Party (Coalition)
|1.
|Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah
|
1 April 1937
-
19 September 1938
|
Assam United Muslim Party
(INC)
|2.
|Gopinath Bordoloi
|
19 September 1938
-
17 November 1939
|Indian National Congress
|(1)
|Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah
|
17 November 1939
-
24 December 1941
|
Assam United Muslim Party
(AIML)
|Governor's Rule
|
25 December 1941
-
24 August 1942
|(1)
|Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah
|
25 August 1942
-
11 February 1946
|
Assam United Muslim Party
(AIML)
|(2)
|Gopinath Bordoloi
|
11 February 1946
-
25 January 1950
|Indian National Congress
Chief Minister of Assam (1950-2021)
|S.No.
|Chief Minister
|Tenure
|Party (Coalition)
|1.
|Gopinath Bordoloi
|
26 January 1950
-
6 August 1950
|Indian National Congress
|2.
|Bishnuram Medhi
|
9 August 1950
-
27 December 1957
|3.
|Bimala Prasad Chaliha
|
28 December 1957
-
6 November 1970
|4.
|Mahendra Mohan Choudhry
|
11 November 1970
-
30 January 1972
|5.
|Sarat Chandra Singha
|
31 January 1972
-
12 March 1978
|6.
|Golap Borbora
|
12 March 1978
-
4 September 1979
|Janata Party
|7.
|Jogendra Nath Hazarika
|
9 September 1979
-
11 December 1979
|President's Rule
|
12 December 1979
-
5 December 1980
|8.
|Syeda Anwara Taimur
|
6 December 1980
-
30 June 1981
|Indian National Congress
|President's Rule
|
30 June 1981
-
13 January 1982
|9.
|Kesab Chandra Gogoi
|
13 January 1982
-
19 March 1982
|Indian National Congress
|President's Rule
|
19 March 1982
-
27 February 1983
|10.
|Hiteswar Saikia
|
27 February 1983
-
23 December 1985
|Indian National Congress
|11.
|Prafulla Kumar Mahanta
|
24 December 1985
-
28 November 1990
|Asom Gana Parishad
|President's Rule
|
28 November 1990
-
30 June 1991
|(10)
|Hiteswar Saikia
|
30 June 1991
-
22 April 1996
|Indian National Congress
|12.
|Bhumidhar Barman
|
22 April 1996
-
14 May 1996
|(11)
|Prafulla Kumar Mahanta
|
15 May 1996
-
17 May 2001
|Asom Gana Parishad
|13.
|Tarun Gogoi
|
18 May 2001
-
24 May 2016
|Indian National Congress
|14.
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|
24 May 2016
-
10 May 2021
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|15.
|Himanta Biswa Sarma
|
10 May 2021
-
Present
Key Highlights:
1- Gopinath Bordoloi was the first Chief Minister of Assam. He also served as the last Premier of Assam.
2- Syeda Anwara Taimur was the first female Muslim Chief Minister of India.
3- Tarun Gogoi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam with over 15 years in office.
4- Bhumidhar Barman was the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Assam with only 22 days in office.