List of all Chief Ministers of Puducherry (1959-2021)

The Governor is de jure head of the state, but de facto executive authority lies with the Chief Minister. This means that the Chief Minister is the real executive of the Government. The Chief Minister of a Union Territory is appointed by the President of India and is sworn in by the LG of the UT.

On 1 July 1963, the Pondicherry Representative Assembly was converted into the Legislative Assembly of Pondicherry as per Section 54(3) of The Union Territories Act, 1963. The members of the Pondicherry Representative Assembly (elected in the year 1959) were considered as the members of the Legislative Assembly of Pondicherry. The first elections for the Puducherry Vidhan Sabha were held in the year 1964.

In Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021, All India N. R. Congress has won 10 out of 30 seats. The majority mark in Puducherry is 16 seats. Below we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Puducherry.

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. Edouard Goubert 1 July 1963 - 24 August 1964 Indian National Congress 2. V. Venkatasubha Reddiar 11 September 1964 - 9 April 1967 3. M. O. H. Farook 9 April 1967 - 6 March 1968 (2) V. Venkatasubha Reddiar 6 March 1968 - 18 September 1968 President's Rule 18 September 1968 - 17 March 1969 (3) M. O. H. Farook 17 March 1969 - 3 January 1974 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 3 January 1974 - 6 March 1974 4. Subramanyan Ramaswamy 6 March 1974 - 28 March 1974 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 28 March 1974 - 2 July 1977 (4) Subramanyan Ramaswamy 2 July 1977 - 12 November 1978 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 12 November 1978 - 16 January 1980 5. M. D. R. Ramachandran 16 January 1980 - 24 June 1983 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 24 June 1983 - 16 March 1985 (3) M. O. H. Farook 16 March 1985 - 4 March 1990 Indian National Congress (5) M. D. R. Ramachandran 8 March 1990 - 3 March 1991 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President's Rule 3 March 1991 - 4 July 1991 6. V. Vaithilingam 4 July 1991 - 13 May 1996 Indian National Congress 7. R. V. Janakiraman 26 May 1996 - 21 March 2000 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 8. P. Shanmugam 22 March 2000 - 26 October 2001 Indian National Congress 9. N. Rangaswamy 27 October 2001 - 4 September 2008 (6) V. Vaithilingam 4 September 2008 - 16 May 2011 (9) N. Rangaswamy 16 May 2011 - 6 June 2016 All India N.R. Congress 10. V. Narayanasamy 6 June 2016 - 22 February 2021 Indian National Congress President's Rule 23 February 2021 - Present (9) N. Rangaswamy 7 May 2021 - Incumbent All India N.R. Congress

Key Highlights:

1- N. Rangasamy is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry with over 12 years in office.

2- On 6 June 2016, V. Narayanasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry but resigned on 22 February 2021 after losing the majority.

List of all Chief Ministers of West Bengal (1947-2021)