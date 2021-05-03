List of all Chief Ministers of West Bengal (1947-2021)

The Governor is a state's de jure head, but de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. In simpler terms, Chief Minister is the real executive of the Government. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor.

In August 1947, the British Indian province of Bengal was divided into East Bengal (part of Pakistan) and West Bengal (part of India). Since then, the state has been ruled by eight Chief Ministers so far.

After the landslide victory of All India Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mamta Banerjee is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on 5 May 2021. Below we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of West Bengal.

Premiers of West Bengal S.No. Name Tenure Party 1. Prafulla Chandra Ghosh 15 August 1947 - 22 January 1948 Indian National Congress 2. Bidhan Chandra Roy 23 January 1948 - 25 January 1950 Chief Ministers of West Bengal S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. Bidhan Chandra Roy 26 January 1950 - 1 July 1962 Indian National Congress 2. Prafulla Chandra Sen 9 July 1962 - 28 February 1967 3. Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee 1 March 1967 - 21 November 1967 Bangla Congress (United Front) 4. Prafulla Chandra Ghosh 21 November 1967 - 19 February 1968 Independent (Progressive Democratic Front) President's Rule 20 February 1968 - 25 February 1969 (3) Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee 25 February 1969 - 16 March 1970 Bangla Congress (United Front) President's Rule 19 March 1970 - 2 April 1971 (3) Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee 2 April 1971 - 28 June 1971 Bangla Congress (Democratic Coalition) President's Rule 29 June 1971 - 20 March 1972 5. Siddhartha Shankar Ray 20 March 1972 - 30 April 1977 Indian National Congress (Progressive Democratic Alliance) President's Rule 30 April 1977 - 20 June 1977 6. Jyoti Basu 21 June 1977 - 5 November 2000 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya 6 November 2000 - 13 May 2011 8. Mamata Banerjee 20 May 2011 - Present All India Trinamool Congress

Key Highlights:

1- West Bengal came under President's Rule on four occasions between 1968 and 1977.

2- Jyoti Basu is the longest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal with over 23 years in office.

3- Prafulla Chandra Ghosh is the shortest-serving Chief Minister of West Bengal.

4- Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is the first and only female Chief Minister of West Bengal.

This was the complete list of all the Chief Ministers of West Bengal. The students who will be appearing for the government, as well as competitive examinations, are advised to go through the list thoroughly.

