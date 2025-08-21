Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp. A word puzzle features a grid filled with letters that are arranged in a random order. Hiding in the random arrangement of letters are certain words, which the reader needs to find by connecting the letters either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. How sharp is your eyesight? Find the hidden word and test your eyesight now! Must Try: Optical Illusion: Only HD eyes can find 8 among B’s in 5 seconds! Word Puzzle: Find “REALM” in 9 Seconds! Source: Razzle Puzzles The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.

What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. Your challenge is to find the hidden word “REALM” in 9 seconds. Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary. Do you have a knack for solving word puzzles? Let’s find out now! The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance. The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally. The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid. Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?

Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle. Hurry up; time is running out. And… Time's up. Were you able to spot the hidden word? Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 8 seconds. You have a sharp eyesight and a high IQ level. Still looking for the hidden word? Stop looking. The solution is provided below. Take a look now! Word Puzzle: Solution The word "REALM" can be spotted appearing in a diagonal sequence starting from the bottom of the third column. Wasn't that interesting? Share this with your friends and see who spots the word in the shortest possible time.