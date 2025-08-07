Optical Illusion: Only HD eyes can find 8 among B’s in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Our brains and eyes work in tandem when engaging with an optical illusion, making it an effective workout for them. Optical illusion challenges are excellent ways to spend leisure time and boost problem-solving skills.
Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels.
Do you have the sharpest eyes?
Let’s find out!
You Have 20/20 Vision if You Can Find the Odd One Out in 4 Seconds!
Optical Illusion: Find 8 among B’s in 5 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
Today, we present an exciting optical illusion puzzle challenge to the readers for testing their attentiveness.
The image shared above depicts a series of B’s.
Hidden in the sea of B’s in the picture is an 8.
Can you find it in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you found the number 8?
People with the sharpest eyes and high intelligence can quickly spot the number 8.
Look at the image one final time before time runs out.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have successfully located the number 8?
Congratulations to those highly observant readers who found the number 8 among the B’s. You people have the most attentive eyes.
Those still searching for the solution can stop looking and check out the solution below.
You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the fourth guy in 7 seconds!
Optical Illusion: Solution
The number 8 can be spotted on the bottom right corner of the image. It appears slightly different from the B’s.
Wasn’t that fun?
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out another challenge below.
Can You Spot 3 Differences in the Sitting Dog Image in Just 23 Seconds?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation