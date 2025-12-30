Key Points Guyana is the only country self-sufficient across all seven primary food groups in 2025.

Guyana's '25 by 2025' initiative cut food import costs, achieving food security.

Most nations rely on comparative advantage, leaving them vulnerable to price spikes.

The search for national security has moved from the armory to the pantry in a time when supply chains are broken, and climate patterns are unpredictable. The U.S. and China are both struggling with relying on imports for certain nutrients. However, a new report from Nature Food says that there is now only one country that produces all the food it needs to meet the nutritional needs of its people. Guyana, a burgeoning South American powerhouse, has officially hit food self-sufficiency across all seven primary food groups, ranging from proteins to starchy staples. Guyana's success shows that agricultural resilience is possible even for smaller countries, and it offers a rare example of how to survive in a world where food supply shocks are becoming the new normal. Where is Guyana, and how did it Reach 100% Food Self-Sufficiency?

Guyana is on the North Atlantic coast of South America. It has huge tropical forests and rich coastal plains. Even though it is one of the smaller countries in area, it has used its 25 by 2025 initiative, a plan to cut food import costs, to become a world leader in food security. Guyana has focused on producing food locally instead of relying on trade to fill nutritional gaps, as most other countries do. Diverse Ecosystems : Utilizing high-yield coastal soil for rice and sugar while expanding inland for livestock and non-traditional crops.

Government Incentives : The Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Program (AIEP) has been launched, and taxes on farm equipment have been waived. This gives young farmers more power.

Climate Adaptation: Using Shade House technology to protect crops from the Caribbean basin's harsh weather.



Why do Most Nations Fail 100% Food Self-Sufficiency? Most countries operate under a comparative advantage model, exporting goods in which they have a comparative advantage and importing the rest. However, a 2025 study published in Nature Food indicates that this leaves populations vulnerable to price spikes. Guyana is the only nation out of 186 surveyed to meet domestic demand in every single category: Food Category Guyana Agriculture Status Global Average Success Cereals/Grains 100% Self-Sufficient High (in grain-producing hubs) Vegetables 100% Self-Sufficient Only 24% of countries meet this Fruits 100% Self-Sufficient Moderate Meat & Poultry 100% Self-Sufficient High Fish/Seafood 100% Self-Sufficient Moderate Plant-based Protein 100% Self-Sufficient Less than 50% of countries meet this

Also Read - Which Country Exports the Most Christmas Decorations in 2025? How does the 2025 Global Ranking Compare? While Guyana stands alone with a perfect 7/7 score in food group coverage, other agricultural powerhouses follow closely but remain vulnerable in specific areas. According to the 2025 global food rankings, nations like China and Vietnam have achieved high agricultural resilience by meeting 6 out of 7 categories, yet they still rely on imports for critical items like soybeans or dairy. In contrast, the United States remains a calorie superpower, producing a massive surplus of grains and meat, but continues to import over 50% of its fresh fruit and 80% of its seafood. This ranking emphasizes that being a "net exporter" is not the same as being self-sufficient; true security lies in the ability to fulfill a diverse nutritional plate without outside help.