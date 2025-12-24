Key Points China accounts for 80-87% of global Christmas decoration exports in 2025.

Do you know which country exports the most Christmas decorations? As the Christmas holidays get closer, the trade in holiday goods around the world picks up speed. While families all over the world hang ornaments and light up their homes, a huge logistical operation works behind the scenes to deliver these things to those households. The global supply chain for Christmas decorations is still very concentrated in 2025, but it is changing as new manufacturing hubs open up in Asia and Eastern Europe. The market for Christmas decorations is worth billions of dollars and is driven by big manufacturers and complicated trade networks. After all, Christmas is not just about tinsel and baubles. A lot of people think that the Christmas decorations they buy come from stores close by, but the truth is that most of them have to travel thousands of miles before they get to stores. Thus, knowing which country sends out the most Christmas decorations can give you an interesting look at the Yiwu effect that drives the holidays, as well as the economy, and what people want.

Which Country Exports the Most Christmas Decorations in 2025? China is, by a significant margin, the world's largest exporter of Christmas decorations in 2025. According to recent trade data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) and global export reports, China accounts for approximately 80% to 87% of the total global export market. The numbers sure are staggering. In 2023-2024 alone, China’s exports in this category were valued between $5.3 billion and $6 billion. Yiwu, which is often called Santa's Workshop, makes almost 80% of these decorative things. This power extends to the number of Christmas trees sold each year. Even though millions of real trees are grown in the US and Europe, almost 85–95% of artificial trees sold around the world come from Chinese factories. Despite global supply chain shifts and rising manufacturing costs, China’s established infrastructure allows it to maintain an unassailable lead. The country efficiently mass-produces everything from glass baubles to complex smart-lighting systems, supplying major importers like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.



List of Top 5 Exporters of Christmas Decorations after China China has the biggest share of the market, but a number of other countries are also very important for the export of Christmas decorations. Some serve as manufacturing alternatives, while others, particularly in Europe, act as major distribution hubs. Rank Country Approx. Export Value (USD) Key Role 1 Netherlands $150 Million - $250 Million Major Re-export Hub for Europe 2 Cambodia $100 Million - $145 Million Growing Manufacturing Alternative 3 India $80 Million - $120 Million Handmade & Artisanal Decor 4 Poland $70 Million - $95 Million High-Quality Glass Ornaments 5 Germany $60 Million - $80 Million Premium Traditional Crafts

1. The Netherlands The Netherlands is where most of the Christmas decorations come into Europe. It doesn't make as many things as Asian countries do, but it does import a lot of things and then sells them to countries nearby, like France and Germany. Because of this level of knowledge in logistics, it is the second-largest exporter by value in the world.

1. The Netherlands The Netherlands is where most of the Christmas decorations come into Europe. It doesn't make as many things as Asian countries do, but it does import a lot of things and then sells them to countries nearby, like France and Germany. Because of this level of knowledge in logistics, it is the second-largest exporter by value in the world. 2. Cambodia Cambodia has quickly become the best place to make Christmas ornaments. A lot of fake trees and lights are made in Cambodia, especially for the US market. This is because companies want to spread their supply chains beyond China (this is often called the "China Plus One" strategy). 3. India India is making a name for itself in the Christmas home decor market by focusing on handmade and eco-friendly items. Indian exports are often made of glass, wood, and metal, unlike the plastic things that China makes in large quantities. In Western markets, where unique, eco-friendly decor is popular, the demand for these handmade goods is growing.

4. Poland Poland holds a prestigious reputation for producing high-quality, mouth-blown glass ornaments. These constitute a luxury segment of the export of christmas decoration. Polish craftsmanship is highly sought after in the United States and across Europe, keeping the country firmly in the top tier of exporters despite lower volumes compared to Asian giants. 5. Germany Germany is famous for its traditional wooden crafts, such as nutcrackers and candle arches (Schwibbogen). Germany buys a lot of cheap decorations from other countries, but it sells high-quality, real things that people who want things that last and have history over plastic decorations that can be thrown away. The sale of Christmas decorations is a good way to tell how the economy is doing as we get closer to 2025. China is still the world's factory, but more and more people want different things. Poland's luxury glass and India's eco-friendly crafts have both grown as a result. A complicated web of trade that goes all over the world is what makes your holiday decorations, whether they are a mass-produced ornament or a hand-carved wooden star.