Only 3% people with eagle eyes can find the error in the soccer match scene in 6 seconds!

IQ tests are simple brain teasers that challenge your intelligence and critical thinking skills. These puzzles are an excellent way to test your logical and analytical skills. IQ tests are an excellent medium for providing highly effective brain workouts; they can enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills. Are you ready to test your visual and mental acuity? Let's get started! IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 6 Seconds! Source: Brightside This IQ test, presented in the form of a picture puzzle, will assess your observation skills as well as your critical thinking abilities.

The picture shared above depicts a soccer match scene, where two teams are seen playing together. One of the players is taking a free kick, aiming at the opposition's goal. While everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, it is not. There is one mistake in the picture, and the challenge for readers is to spot it in 6 seconds. Can you find the mistake within the allotted time? Your time starts now! Look at the image and see if you can spot anything unusual. If you have a high IQ and a sharp eye for detail, you can easily spot the mistake in the picture. Have you spotted it? Time is running out, so act quickly. Did you find the mistake? Keep looking; it is right there. And... Time’s up. Congratulations to those who have found the mistake in 6 seconds. You people have brilliant minds and very high attention to detail.