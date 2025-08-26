Word Puzzle: Think you are the smartest? Find “MONK” in 8 seconds!

Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the web by storm. The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid. These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order. Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills. Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp. Do you have the sharpest eyes? Let’s find out! Must Try: If you belong to the league of 1% with Sniper Eyes, spot E in this Optical Illusion Test in 7 seconds!

Word Puzzle: Find “MONK” in 8 Seconds! Source: Razzle Puzzles The image shared above shows a 7x7 letter grid filled with a set of random letters. What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words. One of the words hiding in the grid is “MONK”, and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden word in 8 seconds. So grab your smartphone or a stopwatch and get ready for the showdown. Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance visual skills and improve pattern recognition. The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backwards, and diagonally. The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.

The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid. Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid? Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle. Hurry up; the clock is running faster than your thoughts! And… Time's up. Were you able to spot the hidden word in the puzzle? Congratulations to you if you are among the elite-level readers who have cracked the word puzzle with their eagle-like vision. Some of you might be having a hard time spotting the word; we suggest you stop looking and check out the solution provided below.