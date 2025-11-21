RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 Available for Download, Get Direct Link Here

Nov 21, 2025, 14:34 IST

Bihar School Examination Board has issued the BSEB 10th and 12th dummy admit card 2026. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Annual Exam 2026 must download the admit card and make necessary changes by November 27, 2025. Check details here. 

BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 Available for Download
Key Points

  • Download BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2026 at exam.biharboardonline.com
  • Download BSEB 12th admit card 2026 at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
  • Last date to download and make changes is November 27, 2025

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has issued an official notification regarding the BSEB 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026. According to the official notification issued, the BSEB Dummy Admit Card will be available on the official website until November 27, 2025. 

Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the BSEB 2026 dummy admit card. In case of any errors, the same is to be corrected through the school authorities. As per the notification issued, the BSEB 10th dummy admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website - exam.biharboardonline.org, while the BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2026 is available for download at intermediate.biharboard.com.

School authorities must make sure they download the dummy admit cards and make the necessary changes in the details for the required candidates. It must be ensured that all corrections are made before the deadline.

BSEB 10th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

BSEB 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit Card 2026

The link for school authorities to download the BSEB dummy admit card will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the websites for the BSEB 10th and 12th admit cards

Step 2: Click on the dummy admit card link provided

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Bihar Board 10th/ 12th dummy admit card 2026 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2026: Particulars for Corrections

The following details must be cross-checked in the Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2026. Candidates must note that the details once finalised will be printed in the Bihar Board examination results. 

  • Candidate name
  • Fathers name
  • Mothers Name
  • Aadhar Number
  • Gender
  • Subject
  • Marital status
  • Photograph
  • Date of birth
  • Signature
