CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Uttarakhand School Holidays In August 2025: Is August 7 A Holiday?

Uttarakhand School Holidays August 2025: Many students and parents are worried about whether the schools will remain closed on August 7 due to heavy rainfall or not. Well, don’t worry, we have got you covered. Check this article to know about the public school holidays for August, and also if August 7 is a holiday.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 6, 2025, 15:35 IST
Uttarakhand School Holidays 2025
Uttarakhand School Holidays 2025

Uttarakhand Holidays Heavy Rainfall:Want to know about school holidays in Uttarakhand? We have got you covered. Check this complete article to know about the public holidays. Also, check if the schools are closed on August 7 due to heavy rainfall or not? 

Is there a Holiday on August 7, 2025, in Uttarakhand Schools?

As per the official Uttarakhand Government holiday list 2025, August 7 (Thursday) is not a gazetted or declared public holiday. But due to heavy rainfall and landslides, some districts in Uttarakhand might declare a holiday. The Uttarakhand state government has declared school holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The state's Department of Information and Public Relations posted on X regarding the holiday. Parents and students are requested to check with the local district and school authorities to know about the closure of schools. 

Why Confusion Around August 7 Holidays?

Uttarakhand often experiences school closures due to heavy rainfall, floods or landslide-prone situations and damage to roads. Some of the closures are usually announced a day or two by the District authorities or the Education department. 

Other School Holidays in Uttarakhand in August 2025

Students can check here about the other school closures that are going to take place in August: 

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type of Holiday

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

National Holiday

August 17

Sunday

Raksha Bandhan

Regional Holiday 

August 24

Sunday

Weekly Off

Regular Holiday

August 30

Saturday

Janmashtami

Religious Festival

How To Stay Updated On School Closures?

  • Students can follow the official website of the Uttarakhand Education Department for any updates. 

  • Follow the local channels and newspapers

  • Look for alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) or the District Administration

  • Check the whatsapp group of the school along with the school website for any latest notifications. 

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News