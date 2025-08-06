Uttarakhand School Holidays In August 2025: Is August 7 A Holiday?

Uttarakhand Holidays Heavy Rainfall:Want to know about school holidays in Uttarakhand? We have got you covered. Check this complete article to know about the public holidays. Also, check if the schools are closed on August 7 due to heavy rainfall or not?

Is there a Holiday on August 7, 2025, in Uttarakhand Schools?

As per the official Uttarakhand Government holiday list 2025, August 7 (Thursday) is not a gazetted or declared public holiday. But due to heavy rainfall and landslides, some districts in Uttarakhand might declare a holiday. The Uttarakhand state government has declared school holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The state's Department of Information and Public Relations posted on X regarding the holiday. Parents and students are requested to check with the local district and school authorities to know about the closure of schools.