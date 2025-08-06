Uttarakhand School Holidays In August 2025: Is August 7 A Holiday?

Uttarakhand Holidays Heavy Rainfall:Want to know about school holidays in Uttarakhand? We have got you covered. Check this complete article to know about the public holidays. Also, check if the schools are closed on August 7 due to heavy rainfall or not?
Is there a Holiday on August 7, 2025, in Uttarakhand Schools?
As per the official Uttarakhand Government holiday list 2025, August 7 (Thursday) is not a gazetted or declared public holiday. But due to heavy rainfall and landslides, some districts in Uttarakhand might declare a holiday. The Uttarakhand state government has declared school holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centres in the Champawat, Pauri and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The state's Department of Information and Public Relations posted on X regarding the holiday. Parents and students are requested to check with the local district and school authorities to know about the closure of schools.
Why Confusion Around August 7 Holidays?
Uttarakhand often experiences school closures due to heavy rainfall, floods or landslide-prone situations and damage to roads. Some of the closures are usually announced a day or two by the District authorities or the Education department.
Other School Holidays in Uttarakhand in August 2025
Students can check here about the other school closures that are going to take place in August:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type of Holiday
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
National Holiday
|
August 17
|
Sunday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Regional Holiday
|
August 24
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Holiday
|
August 30
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
Religious Festival
How To Stay Updated On School Closures?
-
Students can follow the official website of the Uttarakhand Education Department for any updates.
-
Follow the local channels and newspapers
-
Look for alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) or the District Administration
-
Check the whatsapp group of the school along with the school website for any latest notifications.
