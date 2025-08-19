UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date

Exam Schedule of Mumbai University Postponed from August 19 to August 23, 2025, Given the Heavy Rainfall

The following article will update you on the new rescheduled date for the Summer 2025 test at the University of Mumbai and its affiliated colleges. It will also include a list of some of the University of Mumbai's associated colleges that have been affected by the postponement of examinations.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 19, 2025, 12:29 IST
Due to the heavy rainfall alert and red alert issued over Mumbai, the University of Mumbai has officially postponed all examinations scheduled for August 19, 2025. The University announced that these exams will now take place on August 23, 2025, with timings unchanged, ensuring minimal disruption to academic schedules while also prioritising the safety of the students.

The University of Mumbai released the official notification on its official social media platform (Instagram), with a directive to the Head of University Departments, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Director, Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan Sub Centre and thePrincipals of all the affiliated colleges in all the Faculty concerned.

Official Notification

Background and Context for the Postponement of the August 19, 202,5, Scheduled Exam

Recently, the city of Mumbai has been lashed by incessant rain, with the India Meteorological Department declaring a red alert for the region. In response to these extreme weather conditions and potential dangers, the University of Mumbai took preemptive measures to postpone its scheduled exams of August 19, 2025, to be conducted on August 23, 2025, which now aligns with the authorities' advisories and prioritises the safety of students.

The exams that have been rescheduled are the Summer 2025 Examinations that are conducted by the University of Mumbai, which were to be conducted initially on August 8, 2025, and were rescheduled for the first time to August 19, 2025, due to a local holiday. Then again, the Summer 2025 examinations were rescheduled for the second time from August 19, 2025, to August 23, 2025, amid the heavy rainfall.

Affected Exams of the Postponed Summer 2025 Examinations

Mumbai University's Summer 2025 exam schedule covered undergraduate and postgraduate courses from several departments and fields. The postponement of the exam has affected the following postgraduate and undergraduate courses:-

  • Electronic Media 
  • Television Studies 
  • Master of Pharmacy 
  • M.Com (Advanced Accountancy) 
  • BMS (Five-year integrated course) and other various subjects.

List of Affiliated Colleges of Mumbai University

The University of Mumbai is one of the oldest and most famous universities in India, with a very wide network of affiliated colleges spread across Mumbai and several other districts of Maharashtra. Since the Summer 2025 exam has been postponed from August 19, 2025, to August 23, 2025, students of these affiliated colleges are also affected by the revised exam timetable, amid the torrential rain. 

Below is the list of some of the affiliated colleges of Mumbai University:-

