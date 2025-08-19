Exam Schedule of Mumbai University Postponed from August 19 to August 23, 2025, Given the Heavy Rainfall

Due to the heavy rainfall alert and red alert issued over Mumbai, the University of Mumbai has officially postponed all examinations scheduled for August 19, 2025. The University announced that these exams will now take place on August 23, 2025, with timings unchanged, ensuring minimal disruption to academic schedules while also prioritising the safety of the students. The University of Mumbai released the official notification on its official social media platform (Instagram), with a directive to the Head of University Departments, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Director, Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan Sub Centre and thePrincipals of all the affiliated colleges in all the Faculty concerned.

Background and Context for the Postponement of the August 19, 202,5, Scheduled Exam Recently, the city of Mumbai has been lashed by incessant rain, with the India Meteorological Department declaring a red alert for the region. In response to these extreme weather conditions and potential dangers, the University of Mumbai took preemptive measures to postpone its scheduled exams of August 19, 2025, to be conducted on August 23, 2025, which now aligns with the authorities' advisories and prioritises the safety of students. The exams that have been rescheduled are the Summer 2025 Examinations that are conducted by the University of Mumbai, which were to be conducted initially on August 8, 2025, and were rescheduled for the first time to August 19, 2025, due to a local holiday. Then again, the Summer 2025 examinations were rescheduled for the second time from August 19, 2025, to August 23, 2025, amid the heavy rainfall.