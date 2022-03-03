World Hearing Day 2022: Know Theme, History, and Significance of the day

World Hearing Day 2022: Hearing helps us to connect with people and enable us to communicate in a way that none of our senses can achieve. Hearing allows us to listen to everything around us whether good or bad. There are people across the world who do not possess hearing abilities. World Hearing Day promotes ear and hearing care across the globe. It raises awareness of how to prevent hearing loss and deafness.

According to WHO, more than 360 million people live with disabling hearing loss. Also, more than 1 billion people aged 12-35 years are at risk of hearing loss because of recreational noise exposure. Worldwide, the overall cost of not addressing hearing loss is more than $750 billion.

It is possible to have good hearing right through ones life.

Care for your ear and hearing.#WorldHearingDay2022 #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/srbacFEILV — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 3, 2022

World Hearing Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Hearing Day 2022 is "To hear for life, listen with care!" The theme focuses on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening.

World Hearing Day 2022: History

In 2007, WHO observed World Hearing Day for the first time. The day was earlier known as International Ear Care Day. After 2016, WHO changed its name to World Hearing Day. WHO selects a theme every year and develops educational materials. These materials are available in various languages. Not only this, but it also coordinates and reports on events across the world.

WHO key messages or focus of the day is on:

- Possibility of having good hearing across life.

- Various common causes of hearing loss can be prevented including hearing loss that is caused by exposure to loud sounds.

- Learn how to prevent hearing loss caused by loud sounds.

- Risk of hearing loss can be reduced from loud recreational noise. Therefore, use hearing protection including earplugs or earmuffs.

- WHO calls upon governments, industry partners, and civil society to spread awareness for and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening.

Ways to protect ears and hearing from loud noise:

- Avoid loud noise whenever possible.

- It is important to turn down the volume of personal listening devices including headphones, and earbuds.

- Give years rest and take periodic breaks from noise.

- Use hearing protection like earplugs or noise-cancelling earmuffs.

At all stages of life, good hearing and communication are important.

Some of the preventive actions are mentioned below to avoid hearing loss and related ear diseases:

- Protection against loud sounds

- Good ear care practices, and

- Immunisation

At an early stage, hearing loss and related ear diseases can be addressed, and appropriate care is sought. Those people who are at risk of hearing loss should have their hearing checked regularly. People with hearing loss or related ear diseases should consult a doctor or seek care from a health care provider.

Hearing loss can hinder the ability to participate in and experience many of life's cherished moments including hearing a loved one's voice or laughter, participating in meaningful conversations with family and friends, hearing the sounds of nature, or listening to favourite shows on TV, etc. Hearing loss can also lead to feelings of social isolation, depression, and chronic disease.

Source: cdc, who

