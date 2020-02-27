Important Days in March 2020: National and International Days

India is home to several ethnic groups, linguistic, regional, economic, tribes and castes. It is a country where people from different cultures and religions live together in harmony. In a few decades, we can't ignore the fact that India has seen a lot of development in the field of science, technology, education, etc. In this article, we will study the list of important National and International days in March 2020 with festivals, events, etc. which will be helpful for the upcoming competitive exams and will enhance your knowledge also.

Important Days in March 2020

1st March – Zero Discrimination Day

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated globally on 1 March every year so that everyone live life with dignity regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, skin colour, height, weight etc. The symbol of Zero Discrimination Day is the butterfly. Firstly, on 1 March, 2014 UN had celebrated this day.

1st March - World Civil Defence Day

World Civil Defence Day is celebrated every year on 1st March to bring attention of the world public about the importance of Civil protection and to pay tributes to the efforts, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the services responsible to fight against disasters. International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) decided to celebrate this day in 1990. The theme of World Civil Defence Day 2019 is "Children's safety, our responsibility".

3rd March - World Wildlife Day

This day is celebrated globally on 3rd March and is closely aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 12 that is Life without water, which focuses on marine species and to highlight the problems, critical issues of marine wildlife to our everyday life. The theme of 2019 is "Life below water: for people and planet".

3rd March - World Hearing Day

World Hearing Day is observed on 3rd March every year to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness and to promote hearing across the world.

4th March - National Safety Day

National Safety Day is celebrated in India on 4th March by the National Safety Council of India. This day is celebrated to make people get safe from several issues like financial loss, health problems and also any other problems that people are facing in their life.

8 March - International Women's Day

This day is observed globally every year on 8 March to celebrate about the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Also, it is an action for accelerating gender parity. Purple is the colour which symbolise women internationally. The combination of purple, green and white colour is to symbolise the equality of women's which is originated from the Women's Social and Political Union in the UK in 1908. Do you know that purple signifies justice and dignity, green symbolises hope and white purity.

8 March - Ramakrishna Jayanti

On this day the birth anniversary of Saint Ramakrishna is celebrated. According to him, "the sole point of human birth is to acknowledge God".

10 March - CISF Raising Day

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is observed every year on 10 March. The CISF was set up in 1969 under an act of the Parliament of India. It works under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and it’s headquarter is in New Delhi. This organisation works for seaways, airways and some of the major installations in India. There are some reserved battalions in the CISF which work with the state police to protect law and orders.

11 March - No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)

No Smoking Day is observed every year on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness about the harmful health effects of tobacco via smoking and to encourage people all over the world to quit smoking.

12 March - Mauritius Day

Mauritius Day is celebrated annually on 12 March to mark two key events that took place in the history of the country that is independence from Britain in 1968 and it became a republic in 1992.

14 March – Pi Day

On 14 March Pi Day is celebrated around the world. Pi is a symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant. It is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter which is approx. 3.14.

14 March - International Day of Action for Rivers

Every year on 14 March, International Day of Action for Rivers is observed to raise voice to protect rivers and demand for improving the policies for Rivers. It is a day to educate one another about the threats facing our rivers and to find solutions.

15 March - World Consumer Rights Day

It is observed on 15 March every year for raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. This day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected and to protest against social injustices.

16 March - National Vaccination Day

On 16 March every year, National Vaccination Day is observed in India which is also known as National Immunisation Day (IMD). It was first observed on 16 March, 1995 when the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given. It is an attempt to increase awareness for the eradication of polio from the planet earth.

18 March - Ordnance Factories Day (India)

On 18th March, Ordnance Factories Day is observed every year all over India. On this occasion, the Ordnance Factory, Field Gun Factory, Small Arms Factory, Ordnance Parachute Factory and Ordnance Equipment Factory acknowledge the day.

20 March - International Day of Happiness

International Day of Happiness is observed every year on 20 March. Since 2013, the United Nations has celebrated this day to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. The UN launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 to end poverty, reduce inequality and protect our planet which are the three key aspects that lead to well-being and happiness.

20 March – World Sparrow Day

World Sparrow Day is celebrated across the world on 20 March to raise awareness about the conservation of sparrows. This day also celebrates the relationship between people and sparrows; spread love for sparrows, awareness about their importance in our lives, etc.

21 March - World Forestry Day

On 21st March, World Forestry Day or International Day of Forests is celebrated every year to raise public awareness about the values, significance and contributions of the forests to balance life cycle on the earth. In 1971, the World Forestry Day was established at the 23rd General Assembly of European Confederation of Agriculture.

21 March - World Down syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on 21st March. Down syndrome is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement in human which results in variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics or health. The General Assembly has declared 21st March in December 2011 as World Down Syndrome Day.

21 March - World Poetry Day

On 21st March, World Poetry Day is celebrated every year to recognise the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind. To celebrate this day on 21st March was adopted during UNESCO's 30th session in Paris in 1999.

22 March – World Water Day

On 22 March, World Water Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of freshwater and advocating for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. It was recommended to celebrate in 1992 at United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janerio. And then, in 1993 first World Water Day is celebrated.

23rd March - World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated on 23rd March every year to attract attention towards weather and climate for safety and wellbeing of the society. On 23rd March, 1950, World Meteorological Organisation came into force. The theme chosen for this day reflects topical weather, climate or water-related issues.

24 March - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

World TB Day is celebrated every year on 24 March annually to commemorate the date when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes TB in 1882. This Day is observed to educate people about TB, its impact around the world.

27 March - World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day is celebrated on 27 March annually across the world since 1962 to raise the importance of the art form "theatre" and to act as a wakeup call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and also have not realised its potential for economic growth.

March 2020 Important Days Date Name of Important Days 1 March Zero Discrimination Day 1 March World Civil Defence Day 3 March World Wildlife Day 3 March World Hearing Day 4 March National Safety Day 8 March International Women's Day 8 March Ramakrishna Jayanti 10 March CISF Raising Day 12 March Mauritius Day 11 March No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March) 14 March Pi Day 14 March International Day of Action for Rivers 15 March World Consumer Rights Day 16 March National Vaccination Day 18 March Ordnance Factories Day (India) 20 March International Day of Happiness 20 March World Sparrow Day 21 March World Forestry Day 21 March World Down Syndrome Day 21 March World Poetry Day 22 March World Water Day 23 March World Meteorological Day 24 March World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 27 March World Theatre Day

So, these are the National and International important Days in March 2020 which may also help in the preparation for several exams and also enhance your knowledge.

