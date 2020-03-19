World Oral Health Day 2020: History, Significance and Facts

World Oral Health Day is organised by FDI World Dental Federation and is celebrated across the world. This day recognise the importance of good oral hygiene practice to adults and children. It also highlights the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and well-being. Every year it is celebrated with a theme and provide a message to the public regarding oral health.

World Oral Health Day: History

In 2007, it was first declared and originally was first celebrated on 12 September on the birthday of FDI founder Dr. Charles Godon. Until 2013, the campaign was not fully activated and after the date was changed to 20 March to avoid conflict with the FDI World Dental Congress that was in September.

Why 20 March date was chosen for celebrating World Oral Health Day?

- Seniors those will have 20 natural teeth at the end of their life will be considered healthy.

- Children should possess 20 baby teeth.

- Adults those are healthy should have a total 32 teeth and 0 dental cavities.

- If expressed in numerical basis the above mentioned can be translated as 3/20 therefore 20 March.

World Oral Health Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Oral Health day 2020 is "Unite for Mouth Health". The theme focuses on how to take care of mouth and body. FDI on World Health Oral Day wanted to take the pledge to look after their oral health and also to make efforts to reduce the burden of oral hygiene.

Reason behind celebration

Several people in the world face or suffer oral diseases but these conditions can be avoided by raising awareness, education and by providing the right knowledge. This day is also celebrated to support and provide funds for the prevention, detection and treatment program. FDI encourages all the members of National Dental Associations, organisations-government and non-government, media to participate in national and global activities and work towards improving oral health.

Oral Health: Facts

- One of the most common diseases is an oral disease. It is a non-communicable disease and affects people throughout their lifetime. It causes pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.

- According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, half of the world's population is affected by dental caries or tooth decay.

- Do you know that severe periodontal (gum) disease, which may also result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally?

- In some high-income countries, sever tooth loss and edentulism that is no natural tooth was one of the leading ten causes of Years Lived with Disability (YLD).

- The incidence of oral cancer in some Asian-Pacific countries is within the top 3 of all cancers.

- In most of the high-income countries, dental treatment is costly, averaging 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure.

- In most of the low and middle-income countries, oral health care demands are beyond the capacities of health care systems.

- Some of the behavioural risk factors are also associated with oral diseases and are shared with other major non-communicable diseases including an unhealthy diet high in free sugars, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol.

- Poor oral hygiene and insufficient exposure to fluoride have negative effects on oral health.

We can't ignore that oral health is the key indicator of overall health, wellbeing and quality of life. According to WHO oral health is “a state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral infection and sores, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay, tooth loss, and other diseases and disorders that limit an individual’s capacity in biting, chewing, smiling, speaking, and psychosocial wellbeing”.

