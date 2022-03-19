International Day of Happiness 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Theme, Significance, Celebration and More

International Day of Happiness 2022

Usually, we say or listen: "Don’t worry, be happy!"

But do we actually think keenly about what happiness is and its importance?

It is believed that happiness is a universal aspiration in the lives of all and is a fundamental human right and goal for all. Therefore, the United Nations established March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, which is observed annually, and adopted a resolution calling for happiness to be given greater priority. Now, the day has become a global campaign. The day has been celebrated since 2013 to make people aware of the importance of happiness in their lives.

It has been initiated by the United Nations by including the Right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness in the Internal Law for Human Rights. The idea of making the day an international day was initiated by Bhutan.

International Day of Happiness 2022: Significance

The day recognises the importance of happiness and wellbeing as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of people across the world. It also signifies a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness, and the well-being of all people.

Around 2000 years ago, the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle said, "Happiness is the meaning and purpose of life, the whole aim, and end of human existence." It is still true today.

Happiness is the experience of positive emotions, including joy, contentment, and satisfaction. Some research shows that being happier does not just make you feel better, but actually brings a host of potential health benefits.

International Day of Happiness 2022: Theme

This year's official campaign theme is "Happiness for all, Ukraine".

International Day of Happiness 2022: Quotes

1. “In order to write about life first you must live it.”— Ernest Hemingway

2. "Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections." - Gerard Way

3. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” - Dalai Lama

4. “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.”– Albert Einstein

5. "There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path." - Buddha

6. "Happiness is a journey, not a destination." - Buddha

7. "No medicine cures what happiness cannot." - Gabriel García Márquez

8. "They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for." - Tom Bodett

9. "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." - Marcel Proust

10. "If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love." - Maya Angelou

12. "You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness." - Jonathan Safran Foer

13. "If you want to be happy, do not dwell in the past, do not worry about the future, focus on living fully in the present." - Roy T. Bennett

14. "It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it." - Dale Carnegie

15. "Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things." - Walt Disney

International Day of Happiness 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness. Happiness is all around you; once you find it, keep it close to you always.

2. Find happiness in the little things in life, and you will notice that happiness will never leave your side.

3. Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness.

4. Start your day with a smile on your face and let happiness bloom in your heart!

5. On the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, let us promise ourselves that we would never ever take our happiness for granted because it is way too important.

6. If you are happy then you don’t need anything else but if you are sad then even the best of things cannot bring you happiness in life. Happy International Day of Happiness!

7. Count the good things in your life and give yourself reasons to be happy on this joyful occasion of International Happiness Day.

8. Happy International Day of Happiness! Your happiness is the most precious!

9. Be happy and make everyone around you happy! Happy Happiness Day!

10. May you keep finding reasons to be happy every day!

11. On this occasion of the International Day of Happiness, I hope you all bring joy to everyone you know.

12. Your gentle smile has the power to spread joy in the world! So be joyful! Happy Happiness Day!

13. A happy family raises a happier kid! Happy International Day of Happiness!

14. Happiness is wherever my family is. Happy International Day of Happiness!

15. Happiness is not doing fun things. Happiness is doing meaningful things. Best wishes for the International Day of Happiness.

