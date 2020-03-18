International Day of Happiness 2020: Current Theme, History and Facts

International Day of Happiness is organised by the United Nations to promote the idea that happiness is a fundamental human goal. Actionforhappiness.org organises the day with support from other groups. This day gives a call to other countries as well to approach public policies in ways that improve the well-being of all peoples.

We can't ignore the fact that to promote world happiness initiatives must be taken to eradicate poverty, establish equality, and protect the environment. These are the goals pursued by the UN member states and humanitarian organisations through "sustainable development"

International Day of Happiness 2020: Theme

The theme of the International Day of Happiness 2020 is “Happier Together". It focuses on what we have in common, rather than what divides us. When we are together life is happier and everyone wants to be happy. This is the day to come forward and celebrate common humanity. Work for others' happiness and find out the ways to make people happy. This is possible when we will be together and goals will be common.

The campaign theme of International Day of Happiness 2020 is "Happiness For All, For Ever" that aims at focusing on what we have in common, rather than what divides us. As nowadays migration is increasing, people from different countries and backgrounds are living side by side. Communities are now made up of people with several beliefs like religious, political, etc.

International Day of Happiness: History

Since 2013, the International Day of Happiness is celebrated by the United Nations.

The resolution 66/281 of 12 July 2012 of the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 20 March as the International Day of Happiness stating the relevance of happiness and well-being as a goal and aspirations in the lives of people around the world. Also, to recognise the importance of public policy objectives. It also focused the need for a more comprehensive, reasonable, unbiased and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.

Let us tell you that Bhutan initiated the resolution to recognise the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s and adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product. It had also hosted a High-Level Meeting on the agenda "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" during the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly.

The UN in 2015 launched 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet. These are the three key aspects to lead well-being and happiness.

World Happiness Report will be released on 20 March, 2020 on the International Day of Happiness.

World Happiness Report is a survey that ranks 156 countries and measures the state of global happiness and how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be. In 2019, World Happiness Report focussed on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.

What are the benefits of happiness?

According to some scientists, the key to human wellness is strong social ties and a sense of purpose. That is involved in things that are for the 'greater good' of humanity.

Some believe that a positive mindset also plays an important role and is responsible for as much as 90 percent of our feelings of well-being. Like helping others, to work together to improve the community or participation in a religion that promotes communal activities like regular worship.

It is also said that people who are happy tend to live longer and have fewer health issues. Happier people also don't face a problem with high blood pressure and heart issues. Still, study and research are going on happiness, how to find or increase happiness levels.

Therefore, the International Day of Happiness is a day to value yours and other happiness and make people happy. Realise the importance of happiness in life and work for it.

