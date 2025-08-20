CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025 Released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download PDF - Result Soon

CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR-UCG NET Final Answer Key 2025 for the June session on its official website. Earlier the organization had released the provisional answer key with steps to raise objections. Now after evaluating all the objections raised by the candidates, the CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025 has been released in PDF format at at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The CSIR NET exam 2025 will allow candidates to take admissions in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD. You will get the pdf download link for the CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025 in the story given below-
CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025 Download
With the final answer key pdf, now candidates will be able to evaluate their performance and calculate their scores in the written exam. You can download the final answer key pdf directly through the link given below-
|
UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025
UGC CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UGC CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025 has been released on csirnet.nta.ac.in. You cancheck the table below for UGC CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Final Answer Key Status
|
Out
|
Result Declaration
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
csirnet.nta.ac.in
How to Download CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025
Candidates can download the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2025 after following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the “CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025” link.
- You will get the PDF of the answer key in a new windoiw.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
CSIR UGC NET 2025 - Minimum Qualifying Marks
The UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) has released the details of passing marks which usually vary by category. The minimum passing marks are 120 for General category and 105 out of 300 for OBC/SC/ST/PWD/Transgender candidates. Below are the details of the Passing Marks for different category
- General category-At least 40% in both Paper 1 and Paper
- Reserved category (OBC, SC, ST, PWD, and Transgenders)- 35% in both papers.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation