This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 August

Every day has a history. What happened on August 21? Today is filled with stories that have shaped the world. In 1831, Nat Turner led a daring but deadly rebellion in Virginia, shaking the established order. Then, in 1858, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas began their famous debates.

In 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre. It was found two years later. In 1944, world leaders met at Dumbarton Oaks. Their talks paved the way for the establishment of the United Nations. In 1959, the U.S. made Hawaii its 50th state.

These events significantly changed history. Later, the world saw more. In 1983, Benigno Aquino Jr. was killed in the Philippines. In 1991, a Soviet coup collapsed.

In 1993, NASA lost contact with the Mars Observer. And in 2017, a total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.