This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 21 August

Every day has a history. What happened on August 21? Today is filled with stories that have shaped the world. In 1831, Nat Turner led a daring but deadly rebellion in Virginia, shaking the established order. Then, in 1858, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas began their famous debates.
In 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre. It was found two years later. In 1944, world leaders met at Dumbarton Oaks. Their talks paved the way for the establishment of the United Nations. In 1959, the U.S. made Hawaii its 50th state.
These events significantly changed history. Later, the world saw more. In 1983, Benigno Aquino Jr. was killed in the Philippines. In 1991, a Soviet coup collapsed.
In 1993, NASA lost contact with the Mars Observer. And in 2017, a total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. In this article, we'll explore these events and more.
What Happened on this Day – August 21?
Here's what happened in history on August 21:
1754 – Banastre Tarleton Born
- Born in Britain, the fourth child of John Tarleton.
- Became one of the most feared British officers in the American Revolution.
- He is remembered for his ruthless tactics.
1793 – Yellow Fever Breaks Out in Philadelphia
- Dr. Benjamin Rush warned city leaders of a fever epidemic.
- Around 5,000 people died by the end.
- The disease was then called the "American plague".
1831 – Nat Turner's Rebellion
- Nat Turner, an enslaved preacher, led a slave uprising in Virginia.
- At least 55 white people were killed.
- Brutal retaliation followed, and Turner was executed.
1858 – Lincoln–Douglas Debates Begin
- Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held their first debate in Illinois.
- The topic was primarily about slavery.
1863 – Lawrence Massacre in Kansas
- Southern guerrillas raided Lawrence, Kansas.
- About 150 people were killed.
- It became one of the worst Civil War atrocities.
1897 – Olds Motor Vehicle Company Founded
- Ransom Eli Olds started the company in Michigan.
- It later became Oldsmobile.
1901 – Thomasites Arrive in Manila
- Approximately 600 U.S. teachers visited the Philippines.
- They helped start a public school system.
1911 – Mona Lisa Is Stolen
- The painting was taken from the Louvre by an insider.
- It was founded in 1913 and became famous worldwide.
1920 – Christopher Robin Milne was Born
- A.A. Milne's son was born in London.
- He inspired Winnie-the-Pooh stories.
- His teddy bear became "Pooh Bear".
1944 – Dumbarton Oaks Conference Begins
- The U.S., Britain, China, and the Soviet Union met to plan the United Nations.
1959 – Hawaii Becomes 50th U.S. State
- President Eisenhower signed the statehood order.
- Hawaii became the 50th state of the U.S.
1971 – Antiwar Protesters Raid Draft Offices
- Activists destroyed draft records in New York and New Jersey.
- Twenty-five people were arrested, including two priests.
1974 – Equal Educational Opportunities Act Enacted
- The law ensures fair treatment in schools.
- Protects against discrimination and helps English learners.
1980 – PETA Is Founded
- Animal rights group founded by Ingrid Newkirk and Alex Pacheco.
1983 – Benigno Aquino Jr. Assassinated
- A Filipino leader was killed at Manila airport.
- His death led to significant political change.
1986 – Lake Nyos Disaster in Cameroon
- A lethal gas cloud from Lake Nyos killed nearly 2,000 people and animals.
1988 – Nepal–India Earthquake
- An earthquake struck the border region.
- Around 709–1,450 people died.
1991 – Soviet Coup Collapses; Latvia Declares Independence
- The coup against Gorbachev failed.
- Latvia declared independence from the USSR.
1993 – NASA Loses Mars Observer
- Contact was lost just before reaching Mars.
- The mission failed.
2000 – Kursk Submarine Disaster Confirmed
- Rescue attempts failed.
- All 118 sailors were confirmed dead.
2004 – Michael Phelps Wins His 8th Olympic Medal
- At the Athens Olympics, Phelps matched a historic medal record.
2013 – Chemical Attacks in Syria
- Chemical weapons killed hundreds in Ghouta.
2015 – Train Attack Foiled in Europe
- Americans and a Briton stopped a shooting on a train from Amsterdam to Paris.
2016 – Creepy Clown Sightings in South Carolina
- Reports of clowns trying to lure children into the woods sparked panic.
2017 – Total Solar Eclipse Across the U.S.
- A coast-to-coast eclipse thrilled millions—the first in decades.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 21?
August 21 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Birthdays on August 21
- 1904 – Count Basie: Jazz pianist and bandleader of the swing era.
- 1930 – Princess Margaret: Queen Elizabeth II's glamorous and rebellious sister.
- 1936 – Wilt Chamberlain: Basketball legend who scored 100 points in one game.
- 1986 – Usain Bolt: Jamaican sprinter, the fastest man in the world.
Notable Deaths on August 21
- 1940 – Leon Trotsky: Russian revolutionary and Marxist thinker.
- 1947 – Ettore Bugatti: Founder of the beloved Bugatti car company.
- 1964 – Palmiro Togliatti: Italian politician and long-time Communist leader.
- 1983 – Benigno Aquino Jr.: Filipino nationalist, assassinated on this day.
- 1995 – Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar: Nobel-winning astrophysicist.
- 2005 – Robert Moog: Inventor of the Moog synthesiser.
- 2005 – Dahlia Ravikovitch: Influential Israeli poet.
- 2010 – Nancy Dolman: Canadian actress and Martin Short's wife.
- 2010 – Satch Davidson: U.S. baseball umpire.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation