CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
TN HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Results Today at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Class 12 Statement of Marks Here

DGE Tamil Nadu will be releasing the TN HSE +2 Supplementary 2025 Revaluation and Retotalling results today, August 20. The results will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in. and apply1.tndge.org. Students must keep their roll number and date of birth ready with them to check the results.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 20, 2025, 13:11 IST
TN HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will release the TN HSE+2 Supplementary 2025 Revaluation and Retotalling results today, August 20, 2025. The link to check the results will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check the results through the link available here.

As per the official notification released, the TN HSE Plus 2 Supplementary revaluation and retotalling results will be announced in the afternoon. Although no time is provided, the result is expected to be announced shortly. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. Only those candidates whose marks have changed in the recalculation/ retotalling can download their revised statement of marks. 

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation, Retotalling Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

Official Notification - Click Here

Where to Check TN HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling Results

According to the details provided in the official notification, the TN HSE +2 Supplementary result 2025 will be available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. The list of websites for students to check results is given below

  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • apply1.tndge.org
  • tnresults.nic.in

How to Check TN HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation and Rechecking Result 2025

The TN HSE Plus 2 Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on the DGE TN Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Also Read: ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here

