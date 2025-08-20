CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here

CS Executive Result June 2025: ICSI will release the CS Executive Result 2025 Group 2 June session results on their official website at icsi.edu. Candidates can check their results using their ICSI Application number and date of birth.

Laavanya Negi
Aug 20, 2025, 12:50 IST
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 will be released on August 25, 2025.
CS Executive Result June 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Result 2025 Group 2 June session Result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. Candidates will need to use their ICSI Application number and date of birth to check the result once the board releases it.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries all the important information of ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Exam dates 

July 5 and 7, 2025

Result portal 

icsi.examresults.net

Result date 

August 25, 2025

Result time 

2 PM

Login credentials 

CS Application Number

Date of Birth

ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Date and Time

The ICSI CS Executive result June 2025 will be announced on August 25, 2025 at 2 PM on the official website at icsi.edu.

How to Check ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025?

Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.examresults.net
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘EXAMINATION’ link 
  3. Now click on ‘CS Executive & Professional’ link
  4. In the redirected page, click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 5th July, 2025 and 07th July 2025’ link
  5. In the log in window, enter your application number and date of birth
  6. Check the box and click on ‘Login’ button
  7. The CS Executive June 2025 marksheet will appear
  8. Check your details and download the marksheet for future use

DIRECT LINK - ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025

Laavanya Negi

