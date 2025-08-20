ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here

CS Executive Result June 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Result 2025 Group 2 June session Result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. Candidates will need to use their ICSI Application number and date of birth to check the result once the board releases it.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries all the important information of ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
|
Board name
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icsi.edu
|
Exam dates
|
July 5 and 7, 2025
|
Result portal
|
icsi.examresults.net
|
Result date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Result time
|
2 PM
|
Login credentials
|
CS Application Number
Date of Birth
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Date and Time
The ICSI CS Executive result June 2025 will be announced on August 25, 2025 at 2 PM on the official website at icsi.edu.
How to Check ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025?
Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at icsi.examresults.net
- On the homepage, click on the ‘EXAMINATION’ link
- Now click on ‘CS Executive & Professional’ link
- In the redirected page, click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 5th July, 2025 and 07th July 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your application number and date of birth
- Check the box and click on ‘Login’ button
- The CS Executive June 2025 marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download the marksheet for future use
