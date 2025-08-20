ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Release Soon at icsi.edu; Check Expected Date and Time, Official link Here

CS Executive Result June 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS Executive Result 2025 Group 2 June session Result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. Candidates will need to use their ICSI Application number and date of birth to check the result once the board releases it.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries all the important information of ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025: