CSIR NET 2025 Result – Download Scorecard & Check Eligibility at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR NET Result 2025 soon on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR NET exam was conducted on July 28, 2025; the exam saw over 1.95 lakh candidates competing for eligibility in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor roles across five core science disciplines. NTA has already released the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025 on its official website, which is now under review and results will get released after checking all the objections raised by candidates.
CSIR NET Result 2025
The CSIR NET Result 2025 will be released by NTA, and candidates will be able to check their CSIR NET Scorecard 2025 at csirnet.nta.ac.in, which will display percentile scores, normalised marks, and qualifying status. Candidates who qualify for JRF will be able to pursue research opportunities and PhD programmes, while those eligible for Assistant Professor roles can explore academic careers in top universities.
CSIR NET Result 2025: Overview
The CSIR NET result is expected to be released in August 2025, on the official portal csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their CSIR NET Scorecard 2025 by entering their application number and date of birth. Check the table below for CSIR NET Result 2025
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
CSIR UGC NET Jun 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Test Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Official Website
|
csirnet.nta.ac.in
|
Disciplines Covered
|
Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth Sciences
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
Approx. 1.95 Lakh
How to Check the CSIR NET Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to check the CSIR UGC NET Result 2025 on the official website by logging in with their registration number and password. Check the step-by-step process below
- Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Click on the link titled “CSIR NET June 2025 Result”
- Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin
- Click “Submit”
- View and download your scorecard
