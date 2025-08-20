CSIR NET Cut Off 2025: The National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR NET exam for June 2025 session on July 28. The final answer key was released on August 19. This national-level is conducted to determine the eligibility of test-takers for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates securing more than the CSIR NET Cut Off will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.
As per the official schedule, the minimum qualifying mark is set at 33% for candidates belonging to UR, EWS & and OBC categories, while candidates from SC/ ST and PwD will have to score at least 25% marks. These cutoff percentages are admissible for fellowship and Assistant Professor. Those who are aspiring for this test should check the CSIR NET previous year cutoff marks to get valuable insights into the overall competition and set achievable goals for their preparation accordingly.
CSIR NET June Cut Off 2025
CSIR NET exam is held twice in a year, i.e. June & December. The cutoff marks for this test are uploaded for Junior Research Fellowship, Junior Research Fellowship, and Admission to Ph.D, only for all the subjects. Candidates may note that the cut-off will not be released separately for Parts A, B & C. The cumulative scores of all parts shall be considered for preparing the merit list. Various parameters also influence these cutoffs, such as the total number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, etc. In this article, we have compiled the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off marks to guide candidates in the right direction.
CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off
CSIR NET cutoff is the minimum score that the test-taker must obtain to successfully pass this exam. Those who are preparing for the upcoming exam should not only focus on the latest syllabus and PYQs but also improve their familiarity with the previous cutoff trends. Understanding the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off can simplify your test preparation as it provides insights into the variation in cutoff over the years and allows you to decide your target scores to pass the exam successfully. Have a look at the previous year CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 to 2022 for all the subjects shared below for reference purposes.
CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for Dec Cycle
The CSIR NET December exam 2024 was successfully administered on February 28, 1st and 2nd March, 2025. The exam authorities have released the minimum cutoff for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Assistant Professor and Eligibility for Admission to Ph.D in different disciplines across all categories.
CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF
We have compiled the CSIR NET JRF Dec Cutoff 2024 for various subjects/disciplines in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Science
|
59
|
51.25
|
51.25
|
39.25
|
34.25
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
55.88
|
48.81
|
49.13
|
42.92
|
40.13
|
25.58
|
Life Science*
|
99.0315
|
96.3381
|
96.6313
|
92.1753
|
89.6077
|
74.5349
|
Mathematical Science
|
50.25
|
43.5
|
43.625
|
34.375
|
29.375
|
25.375
|
Physical Science
|
54.188
|
43.188
|
44.063
|
33.313
|
29.375
|
25.25
CSIR NET Cut Off for Assistant Professor
Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET Dec Cutoff 2024 in different disciplines for reference purposes:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
53.1
|
46.125
|
46.125
|
35.325
|
30.825
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
50.292
|
43.929
|
44.217
|
38.628
|
36.117
|
25
|
Life Science*
|
97.9238847
|
93.6810405
|
94.2790037
|
88.2912402
|
85.0436396
|
74.5349395
|
Mathematical Science
|
45.225
|
39.15
|
39.2625
|
30.9375
|
26.4375
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
48.7692
|
38.8692
|
39.6567
|
29.9817
|
26.4375
|
25
CSIR NET Cut Off for Ph.D
Have a look at the CSIR NET cutoff 2024 for Admission to Ph.D only across all the categories tabulated below:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Sciences
|
42.5
|
33
|
34
|
26.25
|
25
|
25
|
Earth Sciences
|
41.83
|
33.15
|
33.9
|
30.9
|
28.33
|
25
|
Life Sciences*
|
92.5566
|
88.6866
|
88.6866
|
75.73
|
74.5349
|
74.5349
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
36.5
|
33
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Physical Sciences
|
37.563
|
33.063
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for June Cycle
The CSIR NET June 2024 was administered on 25th, 26th and 27th July 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the cutoff requirements for all the categories and disciplines in the tables below.
CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off JRF
Candidates who have obtained marks more than or equivalent to the following CSIR NET JRF cutoff in the June 2024 cycle were declared successful.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
55.5
|
47.5
|
47.75
|
36
|
30.75
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
56.95
|
51.22
|
49.15
|
41.65
|
37.49
|
25.35
|
Life Science*
|
99.0846682
|
96.5223413
|
96.4460997
|
91.7864773
|
87.8236782
|
69.135054
|
Mathematical Science
|
58.875
|
50.75
|
49.75
|
37
|
30.625
|
25.375
|
Physical Science
|
43.813
|
36
|
37.188
|
28.563
|
26.25
|
25.188
Eligibility for Assistant Professor (Category-2)
Mentioned below are the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2024 for various disciplines in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
49.95
|
42.75
|
42.975
|
32.4
|
27.675
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
51.255
|
46.098
|
44.235
|
37.485
|
33.741
|
25
|
Life Science*
|
98.3439721
|
94.4568228
|
93.7092211
|
87.8428316
|
83.7408166
|
69.135054
|
Mathematical Science
|
52.9875
|
45.675
|
44.775
|
33.3
|
27.5625
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
39.4317
|
33
|
33.4692
|
25.7067
|
25
|
25
CSIR NET Cutoff 2023 for Dec Cycle
Scoring more than or equivalent to the CSIR NET Dec cutoff was mandatory to be declared successful in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff marks for Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science in the table shared below.
|
Junior Research Fellowship (NET)
|
Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
59
|
51.5
|
51
|
39.25
|
30.5
|
25
|
53.1
|
46.35
|
45.9
|
35.325
|
27.45
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
62.63
|
56.97
|
56.61
|
46.31
|
44.61
|
25.1
|
56.367
|
51.273
|
50.949
|
41.679
|
40.149
|
25
|
Life Science*
|
99.2136
|
97.1788
|
97.1788
|
92.2448
|
85.4189
|
72.0189
|
98.0541
|
94.9214
|
94.9214
|
88.5506
|
80.5919
|
72.0189
|
Mathematical Science
|
54.875
|
47.625
|
47.125
|
36
|
29.625
|
26.125
|
49.3875
|
42.8625
|
42.4125
|
32.4
|
26.6625
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
43.938
|
36.688
|
36.75
|
30.375
|
26.938
|
25.875
|
39.5442
|
33.0192
|
33.075
|
27.3375
|
25
|
25
CSIR NET Cutoff for June-2023/ December-2022/ (merged cycle)
Check below the CSIR NET cutoff percentage for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, Lectureship, and Assistant Professor in various disciplines for December 2022/June 2023 (merged cycle).
|
Junior Research Fellowship (NET)
|
Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Science
|
53.75 %
|
48.25 %
|
47.25 %
|
37.25 %
|
30.75 %
|
25.00 %
|
48.375 %
|
43.425 %
|
42.525 %
|
33.525 %
|
27.675 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science
|
58.88 %
|
51.38 %
|
51.45 %
|
43.13 %
|
40.04 %
|
25.65 %
|
52.992 %
|
46.242 %
|
46.305 %
|
38.817 %
|
36.036 %
|
25.00 %
|
Life Science*
|
98.9915884
|
97.0731467
|
96.4656402
|
91.9794382
|
86.1380294
|
75.8571048
|
97.3904275
|
94.8054503
|
93.7749028
|
88.1794481
|
81.3443849
|
75.8571048
|
Mathematical Science
|
54.13 %
|
47.50 %
|
46.00 %
|
35.88 %
|
28.25 %
|
25.38 %
|
48.717 %
|
42.75 %
|
41.40 %
|
32.292 %
|
25.425 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical Science
|
39.75 %
|
33.63 %
|
33.31 %
|
25.81 %
|
25 %
|
25.50 %
|
35.775 %
|
33.00 %
|
33.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
CSIR NET Cutoff 2022 for June Cycle
Test-takers who cleared the CSIR NET June 2022 cutoff were declared passed in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff percentage for different disciplines in the tables below.
For Junior Research Fellowship (NET)
The CSIR NET JRF cutoff 2022 for the June cycle is tabulated below for all the disciplines and categories in the tables below.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
44.25
|
43.5
|
33.5
|
27.5
|
25.25
|
Earth Science
|
60.29
|
55.45
|
53.79
|
48.04
|
45.74
|
32.33
|
Life Science*
|
98.8142819
|
96.5594191
|
96.1171892
|
90.9605649
|
84.2292832
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.38
|
42.75
|
40.5
|
32.38
|
27.13
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
50.25
|
42.94
|
41.56
|
32.31
|
28.13
|
25.63
For Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)
Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2022 for Assistant Professor in different subjects for reference purposes:
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.675
|
39.825
|
39.15
|
30.15
|
25
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
54.261
|
49.905
|
48.411
|
43.236
|
41.166
|
29.097
|
Life Science*
|
97.5053291
|
94.0347722
|
92.7124513
|
86.7905675
|
78.5971223
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
43.542
|
38.475
|
36.45
|
29.142
|
25
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
45.225
|
38.646
|
37.404
|
29.079
|
25.317
|
25
CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs
Candidates should access the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs to review cutoff trends across subjects and categories and set achievable targets for the upcoming test. It will also provide insights into the minimum passing marks typically required in every discipline. Get the direct link to download the NET previous year's cutoff marks given below.
Factors Affecting CSIR NET Cutoff Marks
Various factors/parameters are taken into consideration when determining the CSIR NET Cut offs every year. It includes the following parameters:
-
Number of Test-takers
-
Category
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
-
Marks obtained in the test
-
