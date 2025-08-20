CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
CSIR NET June 2025 Cut Off Expected Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in: Subject & Category-wise Cutoff Marks

CSIR NET June 2025 Cut Off Soon: NTA will soon release cut off marks along with CSIR NET Result at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Aspirants securing more than 33% will be eligible to get CSIR NET Certificate. Check the minimum passing marks for all categories here. Also, check the previous year cutoff trends for JRF & Lectureship/Assistant Professor posts.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 20, 2025, 13:12 IST

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025: The National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR NET exam for June 2025 session on July 28. The final answer key was released on August 19. This national-level is conducted to determine the eligibility of test-takers for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates securing more than the CSIR NET Cut Off will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

As per the official schedule, the minimum qualifying mark is set at 33% for candidates belonging to UR, EWS & and OBC categories, while candidates from SC/ ST and PwD will have to score at least 25% marks. These cutoff percentages are admissible for fellowship and Assistant Professor. Those who are aspiring for this test should check the CSIR NET previous year cutoff marks to get valuable insights into the overall competition and set achievable goals for their preparation accordingly.

CSIR NET June Cut Off 2025

CSIR NET exam is held twice in a year, i.e. June & December. The cutoff marks for this test are uploaded for Junior Research Fellowship, Junior Research Fellowship, and Admission to Ph.D, only for all the subjects. Candidates may note that the cut-off will not be released separately for Parts A, B & C. The cumulative scores of all parts shall be considered for preparing the merit list. Various parameters also influence these cutoffs, such as the total number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, etc. In this article, we have compiled the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off marks to guide candidates in the right direction.

CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off

CSIR NET cutoff is the minimum score that the test-taker must obtain to successfully pass this exam. Those who are preparing for the upcoming exam should not only focus on the latest syllabus and PYQs but also improve their familiarity with the previous cutoff trends. Understanding the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off can simplify your test preparation as it provides insights into the variation in cutoff over the years and allows you to decide your target scores to pass the exam successfully. Have a look at the previous year CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 to 2022 for all the subjects shared below for reference purposes.

CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for Dec Cycle

The CSIR NET December exam 2024 was successfully administered on February 28, 1st and 2nd March, 2025. The exam authorities have released the minimum cutoff for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Assistant Professor and Eligibility for Admission to Ph.D in different disciplines across all categories.

CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF

We have compiled the CSIR NET JRF Dec Cutoff 2024 for various subjects/disciplines in the table below.

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Science

59

51.25

51.25

39.25

34.25

25

Earth Science

55.88

48.81

49.13

42.92

40.13

25.58

Life Science*

99.0315

96.3381

96.6313

92.1753

89.6077

74.5349

Mathematical Science

50.25

43.5

43.625

34.375

29.375

25.375

Physical Science

54.188

43.188

44.063

33.313

29.375

25.25

CSIR NET Cut Off for Assistant Professor 

Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET Dec Cutoff 2024 in different disciplines for reference purposes:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

53.1

46.125

46.125

35.325

30.825

25

Earth Science

50.292

43.929

44.217

38.628

36.117

25

Life Science*

97.9238847

93.6810405

94.2790037

88.2912402

85.0436396

74.5349395

Mathematical Science

45.225

39.15

39.2625

30.9375

26.4375

25

Physical Science

48.7692

38.8692

39.6567

29.9817

26.4375

25

CSIR NET Cut Off for Ph.D

Have a look at the CSIR NET cutoff 2024 for Admission to Ph.D only across all the categories tabulated below:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Sciences

42.5

33

34

26.25

25

25

Earth Sciences

41.83

33.15

33.9

30.9

28.33

25

Life Sciences*

92.5566

88.6866

88.6866

75.73

74.5349

74.5349

Mathematical Sciences

36.5

33

33

25

25

25

Physical Sciences

37.563

33.063

33

25

25

25

CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for June Cycle

The CSIR NET June 2024 was administered on 25th, 26th and 27th July 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the cutoff requirements for all the categories and disciplines in the tables below.

CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off JRF

Candidates who have obtained marks more than or equivalent to the following CSIR NET JRF cutoff in the June 2024 cycle were declared successful.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

55.5

47.5

47.75

36

30.75

25

Earth Science

56.95

51.22

49.15

41.65

37.49

25.35

Life Science*

99.0846682

96.5223413

96.4460997

91.7864773

87.8236782

69.135054

Mathematical Science

58.875

50.75

49.75

37

30.625

25.375

Physical Science

43.813

36

37.188

28.563

26.25

25.188

Eligibility for Assistant Professor (Category-2)

Mentioned below are the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2024 for various disciplines in the table below.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

49.95

42.75

42.975

32.4

27.675

25

Earth Science

51.255

46.098

44.235

37.485

33.741

25

Life Science*

98.3439721

94.4568228

93.7092211

87.8428316

83.7408166

69.135054

Mathematical Science

52.9875

45.675

44.775

33.3

27.5625

25

Physical Science

39.4317

33

33.4692

25.7067

25

25

CSIR NET Cutoff 2023 for Dec Cycle

Scoring more than or equivalent to the CSIR NET Dec cutoff was mandatory to be declared successful in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff marks for Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science in the table shared below.

 

Junior Research Fellowship (NET)

Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

59

51.5

51

39.25

30.5

25

53.1

46.35

45.9

35.325

27.45

25

Earth Science

62.63

56.97

56.61

46.31

44.61

25.1

56.367

51.273

50.949

41.679

40.149

25

Life Science*

99.2136

97.1788

97.1788

92.2448

85.4189

72.0189

98.0541

94.9214

94.9214

88.5506

80.5919

72.0189

Mathematical Science

54.875

47.625

47.125

36

29.625

26.125

49.3875

42.8625

42.4125

32.4

26.6625

25

Physical Science

43.938

36.688

36.75

30.375

26.938

25.875

39.5442

33.0192

33.075

27.3375

25

25


CSIR NET Cutoff for June-2023/ December-2022/ (merged cycle) 

Check below the CSIR NET cutoff percentage for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, Lectureship, and Assistant Professor in various disciplines for December 2022/June 2023 (merged cycle).

 

Junior Research Fellowship (NET)

Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET)

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Science

53.75 %

48.25 %

47.25 %

37.25 %

30.75 %

25.00 %

48.375 %

43.425 %

42.525 %

33.525 %

27.675 %

25.00 %

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science

58.88 %

51.38 %

51.45 %

43.13 %

40.04 %

25.65 %

52.992 %

46.242 %

46.305 %

38.817 %

36.036 %

25.00 %

Life Science*

98.9915884

97.0731467

96.4656402

91.9794382

86.1380294

75.8571048

97.3904275

94.8054503

93.7749028

88.1794481

81.3443849

75.8571048

Mathematical Science

54.13 %

47.50 %

46.00 %

35.88 %

28.25 %

25.38 %

48.717 %

42.75 %

41.40 %

32.292 %

25.425 %

25.00 %

Physical Science

39.75 %

33.63 %

33.31 %

25.81 %

25 %

25.50 %

35.775 %

33.00 %

33.00 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

25.00 %


CSIR NET Cutoff 2022 for June Cycle

Test-takers who cleared the CSIR NET June 2022 cutoff were declared passed in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff percentage for different disciplines in the tables below.

For Junior Research Fellowship (NET)

The CSIR NET JRF cutoff 2022 for the June cycle is tabulated below for all the disciplines and categories in the tables below.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

50.75

44.25

43.5

33.5

27.5

25.25

Earth Science

60.29

55.45

53.79

48.04

45.74

32.33

Life Science*

98.8142819

96.5594191

96.1171892

90.9605649

84.2292832

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

48.38

42.75

40.5

32.38

27.13

25

Physical Science

50.25

42.94

41.56

32.31

28.13

25.63

For Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) 

Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2022 for Assistant Professor in different subjects for reference purposes:

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

45.675

39.825

39.15

30.15

25

25

Earth Science

54.261

49.905

48.411

43.236

41.166

29.097

Life Science*

97.5053291

94.0347722

92.7124513

86.7905675

78.5971223

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

43.542

38.475

36.45

29.142

25

25

Physical Science

45.225

38.646

37.404

29.079

25.317

25


CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs

Candidates should access the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs to review cutoff trends across subjects and categories and set achievable targets for the upcoming test. It will also provide insights into the minimum passing marks typically required in every discipline. Get the direct link to download the NET previous year's cutoff marks given below.

Factors Affecting CSIR NET Cutoff Marks

Various factors/parameters are taken into consideration when determining the CSIR NET Cut offs every year. It includes the following parameters:

