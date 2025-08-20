CSIR NET Cut Off 2025: The National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR NET exam for June 2025 session on July 28. The final answer key was released on August 19. This national-level is conducted to determine the eligibility of test-takers for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates securing more than the CSIR NET Cut Off will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process. As per the official schedule, the minimum qualifying mark is set at 33% for candidates belonging to UR, EWS & and OBC categories, while candidates from SC/ ST and PwD will have to score at least 25% marks. These cutoff percentages are admissible for fellowship and Assistant Professor. Those who are aspiring for this test should check the CSIR NET previous year cutoff marks to get valuable insights into the overall competition and set achievable goals for their preparation accordingly.

CSIR NET June Cut Off 2025 CSIR NET exam is held twice in a year, i.e. June & December. The cutoff marks for this test are uploaded for Junior Research Fellowship, Junior Research Fellowship, and Admission to Ph.D, only for all the subjects. Candidates may note that the cut-off will not be released separately for Parts A, B & C. The cumulative scores of all parts shall be considered for preparing the merit list. Various parameters also influence these cutoffs, such as the total number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, etc. In this article, we have compiled the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off marks to guide candidates in the right direction. CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off CSIR NET cutoff is the minimum score that the test-taker must obtain to successfully pass this exam. Those who are preparing for the upcoming exam should not only focus on the latest syllabus and PYQs but also improve their familiarity with the previous cutoff trends. Understanding the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off can simplify your test preparation as it provides insights into the variation in cutoff over the years and allows you to decide your target scores to pass the exam successfully. Have a look at the previous year CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 to 2022 for all the subjects shared below for reference purposes.

CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for Dec Cycle The CSIR NET December exam 2024 was successfully administered on February 28, 1st and 2nd March, 2025. The exam authorities have released the minimum cutoff for the award of Junior Research Fellowship/Assistant Professor and Eligibility for Admission to Ph.D in different disciplines across all categories. CSIR NET Cut Off for JRF We have compiled the CSIR NET JRF Dec Cutoff 2024 for various subjects/disciplines in the table below. Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 59 51.25 51.25 39.25 34.25 25 Earth Science 55.88 48.81 49.13 42.92 40.13 25.58 Life Science* 99.0315 96.3381 96.6313 92.1753 89.6077 74.5349 Mathematical Science 50.25 43.5 43.625 34.375 29.375 25.375 Physical Science 54.188 43.188 44.063 33.313 29.375 25.25

Also, check: CSIR NET Syllabus

CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper CSIR NET Cut Off for Assistant Professor Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET Dec Cutoff 2024 in different disciplines for reference purposes: Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 53.1 46.125 46.125 35.325 30.825 25 Earth Science 50.292 43.929 44.217 38.628 36.117 25 Life Science* 97.9238847 93.6810405 94.2790037 88.2912402 85.0436396 74.5349395 Mathematical Science 45.225 39.15 39.2625 30.9375 26.4375 25 Physical Science 48.7692 38.8692 39.6567 29.9817 26.4375 25 CSIR NET Cut Off for Ph.D Have a look at the CSIR NET cutoff 2024 for Admission to Ph.D only across all the categories tabulated below:

Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Sciences 42.5 33 34 26.25 25 25 Earth Sciences 41.83 33.15 33.9 30.9 28.33 25 Life Sciences* 92.5566 88.6866 88.6866 75.73 74.5349 74.5349 Mathematical Sciences 36.5 33 33 25 25 25 Physical Sciences 37.563 33.063 33 25 25 25 CSIR NET Cutoff 2024 for June Cycle The CSIR NET June 2024 was administered on 25th, 26th and 27th July 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the cutoff requirements for all the categories and disciplines in the tables below. CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off JRF Candidates who have obtained marks more than or equivalent to the following CSIR NET JRF cutoff in the June 2024 cycle were declared successful.

Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 55.5 47.5 47.75 36 30.75 25 Earth Science 56.95 51.22 49.15 41.65 37.49 25.35 Life Science* 99.0846682 96.5223413 96.4460997 91.7864773 87.8236782 69.135054 Mathematical Science 58.875 50.75 49.75 37 30.625 25.375 Physical Science 43.813 36 37.188 28.563 26.25 25.188 Eligibility for Assistant Professor (Category-2) Mentioned below are the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2024 for various disciplines in the table below. Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 49.95 42.75 42.975 32.4 27.675 25 Earth Science 51.255 46.098 44.235 37.485 33.741 25 Life Science* 98.3439721 94.4568228 93.7092211 87.8428316 83.7408166 69.135054 Mathematical Science 52.9875 45.675 44.775 33.3 27.5625 25 Physical Science 39.4317 33 33.4692 25.7067 25 25

CSIR NET Cutoff 2023 for Dec Cycle Scoring more than or equivalent to the CSIR NET Dec cutoff was mandatory to be declared successful in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff marks for Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science in the table shared below. Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 59 51.5 51 39.25 30.5 25 53.1 46.35 45.9 35.325 27.45 25 Earth Science 62.63 56.97 56.61 46.31 44.61 25.1 56.367 51.273 50.949 41.679 40.149 25 Life Science* 99.2136 97.1788 97.1788 92.2448 85.4189 72.0189 98.0541 94.9214 94.9214 88.5506 80.5919 72.0189 Mathematical Science 54.875 47.625 47.125 36 29.625 26.125 49.3875 42.8625 42.4125 32.4 26.6625 25 Physical Science 43.938 36.688 36.75 30.375 26.938 25.875 39.5442 33.0192 33.075 27.3375 25 25



CSIR NET Cutoff for June-2023/ December-2022/ (merged cycle) Check below the CSIR NET cutoff percentage for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, Lectureship, and Assistant Professor in various disciplines for December 2022/June 2023 (merged cycle). Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 53.75 % 48.25 % 47.25 % 37.25 % 30.75 % 25.00 % 48.375 % 43.425 % 42.525 % 33.525 % 27.675 % 25.00 % Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science 58.88 % 51.38 % 51.45 % 43.13 % 40.04 % 25.65 % 52.992 % 46.242 % 46.305 % 38.817 % 36.036 % 25.00 % Life Science* 98.9915884 97.0731467 96.4656402 91.9794382 86.1380294 75.8571048 97.3904275 94.8054503 93.7749028 88.1794481 81.3443849 75.8571048 Mathematical Science 54.13 % 47.50 % 46.00 % 35.88 % 28.25 % 25.38 % 48.717 % 42.75 % 41.40 % 32.292 % 25.425 % 25.00 % Physical Science 39.75 % 33.63 % 33.31 % 25.81 % 25 % 25.50 % 35.775 % 33.00 % 33.00 % 25.00 % 25.00 % 25.00 %



CSIR NET Cutoff 2022 for June Cycle Test-takers who cleared the CSIR NET June 2022 cutoff were declared passed in the test. Check the category-wise cutoff percentage for different disciplines in the tables below. For Junior Research Fellowship (NET) The CSIR NET JRF cutoff 2022 for the June cycle is tabulated below for all the disciplines and categories in the tables below. Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 50.75 44.25 43.5 33.5 27.5 25.25 Earth Science 60.29 55.45 53.79 48.04 45.74 32.33 Life Science* 98.8142819 96.5594191 96.1171892 90.9605649 84.2292832 61.8093224 Mathematical Science 48.38 42.75 40.5 32.38 27.13 25 Physical Science 50.25 42.94 41.56 32.31 28.13 25.63

For Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) Let’s discuss below the category-wise CSIR NET June Cutoff 2022 for Assistant Professor in different subjects for reference purposes: Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 45.675 39.825 39.15 30.15 25 25 Earth Science 54.261 49.905 48.411 43.236 41.166 29.097 Life Science* 97.5053291 94.0347722 92.7124513 86.7905675 78.5971223 61.8093224 Mathematical Science 43.542 38.475 36.45 29.142 25 25 Physical Science 45.225 38.646 37.404 29.079 25.317 25

CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs Candidates should access the CSIR NET Previous Year Cut Off PDFs to review cutoff trends across subjects and categories and set achievable targets for the upcoming test. It will also provide insights into the minimum passing marks typically required in every discipline. Get the direct link to download the NET previous year's cutoff marks given below.