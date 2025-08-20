NEET PG Scorecard 2025 to Be Released on August 29 at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-Off, Download Link Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Result 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The board will release the NEET PG 2025 scorecard online on August 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the national medical and dental exams can check their result status and rank online on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here: