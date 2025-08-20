NEET PG Scorecard 2025 to Be Released on August 29 at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-Off, Download Link Here

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Result 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The board will release the NEET PG 2025 scorecard online on August 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the national medical and dental exams can check their result status and rank online on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG)
|
Board name
|
National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
nbe.edu.in
natboard.edu.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Result date
|
August 19, 2025
|
Scorecard release date
|
August 29, 2025
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
How to Check NEET PG Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their NEET PG Result 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
- On the homepage, from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown, click on ‘NEET-PG’ link
- Under the ‘NEET PG’ tab, click on ‘Results’ from 2025 section
- The NEET PG Result 2025 PDF will appear
- Check your NEET PG Result 2025 status
