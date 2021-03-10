No Smoking Day 2021: History, Date, Health and Significance

No Smoking Day 2021: It is observed every year on the second Wednesday of March to help smokers who want to quit smoking and also to raise awareness about the health effects of smoking in daily life.

This year No Smoking Day is celebrated on 10 March. The main object of the day is to spread awareness and educate people about the impact of tobacco through the cigarette and various other modes.

No Smoking Day: History

No Smoking Day awareness movement was first started in 1984 in the United Kingdom on the day of Ash Wednesday and since then it has been an annual celebration event and tries to save people from the harmful effects of smoking as per awarenessdays.com. The motto behind this day celebration is to help people to quit smoking forever. According to the researchers, this effort has proven very effective, and was observed that at least one among the ten people has been observed to give up smoking on this day.

No Smoking Day: Celebrations

People are encouraged to quit smoking if they are smokers and no doubt it is an opportunity for them to choose to quit. It is not an easy task for the people who smoke but worthy is that it will improve health within hours and days of stopping. This day can also be celebrated by those who are concerned about someone they care or love by offering them access to resources that can help them. In fact, there are support groups, several sessions are provided and phone numbers of the people who can motivate and help them. Most insurance companies conduct various programs to help to quit smoking. Offer resources as much as you can and help people and loved ones to be ready to quit.

Health hazards of tobacco smoking

Do you know that Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases, and reduces the health of smokers in general? Smokers are at great risk for diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels that is cardiovascular disease.

- Smoking causes stroke and coronary heart disease. It is said that people who smoke fewer than 5 cigarettes a day can have early signs of cardiovascular disease.

- Smoking damages blood vessels and can make them thicken and grow narrower. Because of this heartbeat become faster and blood pressure also increases.

- Blockages caused by smoking can also reduce blood flow to your legs and skin.

- Smoking also causes lung diseases like COPD which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

- It can also cause lung cancer.

- Tobacco smoke increases the problem of asthma in patients and makes it even worse.

- Smoking can cause cancer almost anywhere in the body like bladder, blood, Cervix, Colon and Rectum, Esophagus, Kidney, Ureter, Larynx, Liver, Oropharynx, Pancreas, Stomach, lungs, etc.

- It can also affect the health of the bone.

- It also affects the health of teeth and hums and can cause tooth loss.

- Smoking also increases the risk for cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

- It also causes type 2 diabetes mellitus and makes it harder to control.

- It also decreases immune function and also causes rheumatoid arthritis.

So, the utmost intention of this day is to help smokers get rid of the habit of smoking.

