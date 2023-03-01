Zero Discrimination Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme and More

Zero Discrimination Day embarks on the first day of March, annually the day aims to promote equality before the law and in practice throughout all of the member countries of the UN.

Many countries have laws against discrimination but it's still a problem in all layers of society in every country in the world. Countries still use discrimination as a way of governing.

Today is Zero Discrimination Day! Let's stand together to end discrimination and promote respect and dignity for all. This year's theme, "Save lives: Decriminalise," highlights the importance of ending criminalization and stigma against marginalized communities. pic.twitter.com/MB7I9np615 — Flourish Australia (@FlourishAus) March 1, 2023

Zero Discrimination: History

Observed on 1 March each year by the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations.

In 2014, the day was first celebrated on March 1.

It was launched by UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé on 27 February of that year with a major event in Beijing.

In 2017 February UNAIDS called on people to "make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams."

Zero Discrimination Day: Significance

UNAIDS notes day annually on the first day of March, combating discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS.

"HIV related stigma and discrimination is pervasive and exists in almost every part of the world including our Liberia", according to Dr. Ivan F. Camanor, Chairman of the National AIDS Commission of Liberia.

In 2017, The UN Development Programme also paid tribute to LGBTI people with HIV/AIDS who face discrimination.

Zero Discrimination Day: World Observations

In 2018, the campaigners in India have used this day to speak out against laws making discrimination against the LGBTI community. Especially during the previous campaign to repeal the law (Indian Penal Code, s377) that used to criminalise homosexuality in that country. The law was overturned by the Indian Supreme Court in September 2018.

In 2015, Armenian Americans in California held a 'die-in' on Zero Discrimination Day to remember the victims of the Armenian genocide.

Zero Discrimination Day: Impact And Aim

On Zero Discrimination Day, 1 March, the right of everyone to live a full and productive life and live it with dignity is celebrated annually.

The Day highlights how people can become informed about and promote inclusion, compassion, peace and, above all, a movement for change.

Not only that but Zero Discrimination Day is helping to create a global movement of solidarity in order to end all forms of discrimination.

Zero Discrimination Day: Theme

This year the theme On Zero Discrimination Day is “Save lives: Decriminalise”,.

UNAIDS have highlighted how the decriminalization of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.

Zero Discrimination Day: Timeline

DATE EVENT 2013 UNAIDS director Michel Sidibé launched Zero Discrimination Day on World Aids Day. 2014 The United Nations observed Zero Discrimination Day for the first time on March 1. 2017 UNAIDS called for everyone to "make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams."

Bottom Line

Everyone deserves to be treated with respect despite their background, ethnicity, and skin color. Zero discrimination day aims to promote equality and encourage people to be more sensitive and aware of these issues still in our society.

