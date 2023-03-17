World Sleep Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp Status, Quotes & More

World Sleep Day 2023: Every year, on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, we observe World Sleep Day. And this year it will be celebrated on 17th March around the theme 'Sleep is Essential for health'. The celebration of sleep is an appeal for action against sleep disorders.

World Sleep Society Healthcare professionals and members first organized the international event in 2008. The main aim of World Sleep Day observation is to prevent and manage sleep disorders by creating awareness.

Sleep disorder is generally known as a disturbance of normal sleep patterns. There are a number of sleep disorders that range from trouble falling asleep, to nightmares, sleepwalking, and sleep apnea. The major risk factors for sleep disorders are advancing age, family history, lifestyle, and stress or overthinking nature.

"Sleep is the best meditation." - Dalai Lama

Leonardo da Vinci once said -"A well-spent day brings happy sleep."

"True silence is the rest of the mind- and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment, and refreshment." - William Penn

"Life is something that happens when you can’t get to sleep." – Fran Lebowitz

"People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one." - Leo J. Burke

"Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion." - Audrey Niffenegger

"Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world." - Heraclitus

"Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep." - Mesut Barazany

"Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep." - Mahatma Gandhi

At present, more than 88 nations are celebrating World Sleep Day. With the assistance of sleep experts and community health advocates, the World Sleep Society organizes a number of local, regional, national, and international events to promote sleep health. Greetings on World Sleep Day!

