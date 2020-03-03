World Wildlife Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Key Facts

Wildlife is facing threat due to human activities. Various challenges are faced by wildlife include loss of habitat, industrialised farming, commercial development, and overgrazing. Poaching and the trafficking of animals may also lead to the risks to various species like tigers, rhinos, and elephants, etc.

World Wildlife Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2020 is “Sustaining all life on Earth". It focuses on all wild animal and plant species as a component of the diversity and livelihoods of people mainly those who live closest to nature. It is also mentioned in the UN Sustainable Development Goals 1, 12, 14 and 15, and their focus on alleviating poverty, ensuring sustainable use of resources and conserving life on land and below water to maintain the loss of biodiversity.

World Wildlife Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 20 December, 2013 in its 68th session proclaimed 3 March as the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973. It is observed as UN World Wildlife Day to raise awareness and celebrate the world's wild animals and plants.

The CITES Secretariat was designated as the facilitator of the observance of Wildlife Day on the UN calendar by the resolution of UNGA.

List of Ten Critically Endangered Species of Birds in India

The year 2020 is also known as a "biodiversity super year" and will host various major global events that focus on biodiversity at the forefront of the global sustainable development agenda. It also provides an opportunity to deliver transformative for the conservation and sustainable development of wild animals and plants in response to global challenges that can be addressed with nature-based solutions.

According to the CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero "Wildlife, namely the species of both wild animals and plants for the purpose of World Wildlife Day, is an integral part of the world’s biological diversity which has the greatest resonance with the general public. In the run-up to and on World Wildlife Day 2020 we will raise awareness of the multitude of benefits of wildlife to people, the interlinkages between the various components of biodiversity and the threats they are facing. It is also a good opportunity to call on governments around the world, civil society, private sector and individuals to add their voices and take actions to help conserve wildlife and ensure sustainable use before it’s too late”.

Let us have a look at some important projects of the Indian Government for Wildlife protection.

Project Tiger: In 1972, Project Tiger was initiated that not only focused on the conservation of tigers but also of the entire ecosystem. Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change sponsored this project. About 47 tiger reserves situated in more than 17 regions including Corbett National Park and Ranthambore National Park that conducts several assessments of a number of tigers, their habitat, hunting habits under the supervision of the Tiger Task Force. No doubt, the Project Tiger helped in the recovery of the habitat and increase the population of the tigers. Project Elephant: The government of India started Project Elephant in 1992 for conserving elephants and their habitat. They also focused to develop migratory routes with the help of scientific and planned management measures. This project also highlights the welfare of the domestic elephants and considering the issues like mitigation of human-elephant conflict. Crocodile Conservation Project: For the conservation of crocodiles, the Government of India started a Project. As we know that the species of crocodiles are on the verge of extinction. The main objective of the project is to protect the remaining population of crocodiles and there to establish sanctuaries for protecting their natural habitat. It will also promote captive breeding, improve management and also it will involve the local people in the project. UNDP Sea Turtle Project: Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun started the UNDP Sea Turtle Project with an aim to conserve the Olive Ridley Turtles in November 1999. The project focuses on 10 coastal states in India mainly Odisha where a map of breeding sites of Sea Turtles was prepared. Breeding places and habitats along the coastline were identified and migratory routes that were taken by Sea Turtles.

Kaziranga National Park: The Home of World’s Great One-Horned Rhinoceros

Apart from these projects, the Government of India has started several other projects also including Vulture Conservation and India Rhino Vision (IRV) 2020.

At last, let us see the important Environment and Biodiversity Acts that were passed by the Indian Government.

Fisheries Act 1897

Indian Forests Act 1927

Mining And Mineral Development Regulation Act 1957

Prevention of Cruelty To Animals 1960

Wildlife Protection Act 1972

Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974

Forest Conservation Act 1980

Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981

Environment Protection Act 1986

Biological Diversity Act 2002

Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act 2006

Several international projects and schemes are also signed by India with its neighbouring countries.

Therefore, it is important to conserve wildlife and with the government, it is our duty also to protect flora and fauna and to take some measures related to it.

What are the steps taken for the Conservation of Wildlife?