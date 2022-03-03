World Wildlife Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, Key Facts, and More

World Wildlife Day 2022: It is observed on 3 March to raise awareness about the world's wild animals and plants. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 20 December 2013, at its 68th session, proclaimed 3 March which is the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973 as UN World Wildlife Day. Now, it is the most important annual event across the world dedicated to wildlife.

The day provides us an opportunity to celebrate various beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to spread awareness about the several benefits that their conservation provides to people. It also reminds us about the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which further have economic, environmental, and social impacts. Scroll down for some tweets.

Join us today (Wed) 14:30 CET for a special World Wildlife Day viewing of the film Nature’s Fear Factor (a bold experiment in Mozambique to return predators to the wild) plus five additional short videos followed by a live discussion. See: https://t.co/sG6vNq5GB8 pic.twitter.com/9EGAQOGzeb — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) March 2, 2022

There are over 22,000 endangered & critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List. Continued species loss is a threat to people and planet. For #WWD2022, let us all support conservation of vulnerable plants and animals. Learn more: https://t.co/hW7VtdeXHK #RecoverKeySpecies pic.twitter.com/AtjMmtVCio — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) February 22, 2022

On Thursday's #WorldWildlifeDay, see how wildlife conservation can eliminate threats to biodiversity & benefit the #GlobalGoals: https://t.co/Gt7rSS7Y5Y pic.twitter.com/Wr2IkBVof7 — United Nations (@UN) March 3, 2022

World Wildlife Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2022 is “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”. It focuses on the conservation of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora. Also, it is important to drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them.

World Wildlife Day 2022: Quotes

1. "I grew up in the countryside, and I was obsessed with horses and wildlife." - Bella Freud

2. “Wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans of this world." - Munia Khan

3. "The wildlife and its habitat cannot speak, so we must and we will." - Theodore Roosevelt

4. "Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plan to protect man." - Stewart Udall

5. "The animals of the world exist for their own reasons." - Alice Walker.

6. "The real wealth of the Nation lies in the resources of the earth - soil, water, forests, minerals, and wildlife." - Rachel Carson.

7. "Wildlife is something which man cannot construct. Once it is gone, it is gone forever." -Joy Adamson.

8. "Wilderness without wildlife is just scenery." - Lois Crisler.

9. "We can breed endangered species in captivity but with nowhere wild to release them their days are probably numbered." - Steve Irwin.

10. "Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are." - Gretel Ehrlich.

11. "Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." - Frank Lloyd Wright.

12. "An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language." - Martin Buber.

13. "The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a unique and biologically special place that should be preserved." - Dan Lipinski

14. "It would be absolutely useless for any of us to work to save wildlife without working to educate the next generation of conservationists." - Jane Goodall

15. "Time is running out for nature and wildlife around the world." - Jennifer Morgan

World Wildlife Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. We all can contribute to saving the wildlife by doing our bit of duties. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Wildlife Day!

2. We must thank God for the diverse flora and fauna we have been gifted with. Wishing you a very Happy World Wildlife Day!

3. Animals are also a part of this world and therefore, they also need to be protected and saved. Warm wishes on World Wildlife Day.

4. We all are inter-connected and inter-related. With detreating wildlife, humans will be left with a dark future. Happy World Wildlife Day!

5. The quality of life for humans is going to get worse with the wildlife getting extinct. Let us save them for the planet. Warm wishes on World Wildlife Day.

6. It will not change the world if you will save one animal but it will certainly change the world for that one animal. Happy World Wildlife Day!

7. We should protect the wildlife because directly or indirectly our life depends on them. Happy World Wildlife Day!

8. Raise your voice to save animals. Don’t kill the beauty of the jungle. Happy World Wildlife Day!

9. Love the animals and Wildlife because they are the true Gold on earth. Happy World Wildlife Day!

10. The occasion of World Wildlife Day reminds us, humans, that the responsibility of saving animals lies on our shoulders because we are the ones who made them homeless. Happy World Wildlife Day!

World Wildlife Day 2022: Slogans

1. It is our duty to do good to wildlife.

2. Save animals because they are a part of this world.

3. Keep calm and save wildlife.

4. Stand to save wildlife.

5. No wildlife – No human life.

6. Time to stand up for wildlife.

7. Save wildlife to save this world.

8. Say no to animal abuse.

9. It is our duty to do good to wildlife.

10. Nature is a treasure save it for pleasure.

