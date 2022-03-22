Bihar Diwas 2022: Know History, Theme, Quotes, Wishes and Why is Celebrated

Bihar Diwas 2022: Bihar Diwas, or Bihar Day, is celebrated on March 22 to mark the formation of the state of Bihar. It is a public holiday in the state. On this day, the British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal in 1912. This year, the 110th Bihar Diwas will be observed. It will be celebrated with enthusiasm at Gandhi Maidan and Sri Krishna Memorial from March 22 to March 24.

बिहार के सभी भाइयों और बहनों को बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि ऐतिहासिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश विकास के नए-नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित करता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2022

बिहार दिवस पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। बिहार निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। एकता, भाईचारा, सामाजिक समरसता एवं सद्भाव के साथ हम सब मिलकर बिहार को प्रगति की ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने और बिहार का गौरव बढ़ाने का संकल्प लें।#BiharDiwas #बिहार_दिवस — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 22, 2022

बिहार के स्थापना दिवस पर प्रदेशवासियों के उज्जवल और उन्नत भविष्य की कामना करता हूं। बुद्ध और अशोक का बिहार, अध्यात्म और इतिहास की भूमि है, "दिनकर" के काव्य की भूमि है, बापू के चंपारण और जयप्रकाश जी की संपूर्ण क्रांति की भूमि है। सदियों से #बिहार ने राष्ट्र का मार्गदर्शन किया है। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2022

Greetings on the Bihar Diwas to all the people of Bihar, and to my sisters and brothers in Bengal from Bihar! Let our unity and fraternity further flourish. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 22, 2022

Bihar Diwas 2022: Theme

The theme of Bihar Diwas 2022 is ‘Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali’. The theme signifies prosperity in the state.

Bihar Diwas 2022: History

In 1912, the British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal on March 22. The government of Bihar decided to observe the foundation day of the state from the year 2010. The aim of the day was to restore the pride of the state and to enthuse the feeling of being Bihari in the citizens of the state.

Bihar Diwas 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Diwas.

2. Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distribute the message of both. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

3. Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever.

4. Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of Bihar. Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

5. The land of history, wisdom, culture, and peace. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

6. Festivals and traditions abound in this land. I'm proud to have been born on this land. Bihar Diwas to you!

7. May the state progress and the people of the state shine, Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

8. Wishing you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas.

9. Bihar lies in our hearts. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

10. May Bihar flourish as always. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022!

Bihar Diwas 2022: Quotes

1. “True politics is about the promotion of human happiness.” - Jay Prakash Narayan

2. “A violent revolution has always brought forth a dictatorship of some kind or the other… After a revolution, a new privileged class of rulers and exploiters grows up in the course of time to which the people at large is once again subject.” - Jay Prakash Narayan

3. “It did not offer an answer to the question Why should a man be good?”- Jay Prakash Narayan

4. "People of Bihar are the most intelligent people on earth," Narendra Modi.

