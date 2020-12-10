First in Bihar: Personalities, Events and Structure

Bihar is an entirely landlocked state in the eastern part of India. It lies between the humid West Bengal in the east and the sub-humid Uttar Pradesh in the west which provides it with a transitional position in respect of climate, economy, and culture. It is bounded by Nepal in the north and by Jharkhand in the south. Let us know some important facts about the Bihar state.

First in Bihar

1. The first Chief Minister of Bihar: Sri Krishna Singh

2. First governor of Bihar during British India: Sir James David Sifton

3. First governor of Bihar: Shri Jairamdas Daulatram

4. The first Magadhi film: Bhaiyaa, (1961)

5. The first Maithili movie: Kanyadan (1965)

6. The first Bhojpuri talkie film: Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo (1963)

7. The first Chief Justice of Patna High Court before Independence: Sir Justice Edward Maynard Des Champs Chamier

8. The first woman Chief Justice of Patna High Court after Independence: Justice Rekha Doshit

9. The first Indian Chief Justice of Patna High Court after independence: Pandit Lakshami Kant Jha

10. The first lady judge of Patna High Court holds the distinction of being the first woman to hold court at Patna High Court and its Ranchi Bench: Justice Indu Prabha Singh

11. The first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India from Bihar: Justice Gyan Sudha Misra.

12. First International Cricket Stadium in Bihar: Moin-ul-Haq Stadium (Previously Known as Rajendra Nagar Stadium)

13. First Democratic election of Bihar held in March 1937. Congress emerged as the largest political party, Muslim Independent Party headed by Barrister Muhammad Yunus stood second. Barrister Mohammad Yunus formed Government and became the first Premier (April- July 1937) of Bihar province.

14. First Tiger Reserve: Valmiki National Park, tiger reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary are located at the India-Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar, India on the bank of river Gandak.

15. First Woman Combat Officer of ITBP from Bihar: Prakriti

16. First female chief minister of Bihar: Smt. Rabri Devi

17. First women fighter stream pilots in India’s history: Bhawana Kanth (Darbhanga, Bihar), Avani Chaturvedi (Satna, Madhya Pradesh.), and Mohana Singh (Khatehpura in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan).

18. First Muslim Lady IPS Officer of India from Bihar: Ghuncha Sanobar

19. First Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in independent India: Bindeshwari Prasad Verma

20. First ancient University of Bihar: Nalanda University

21. First University of Bihar during British Raj: Patna University

22. First European to enter Bihar: Portuguese

23. First Republic of the World: Vaishali (Bihar)

24. First Company that came to Bihar: Dutch East India Company

25. First Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar: Champaran

26. First Harijan Chief Minister of Bihar: Bhola Paswan Shastri

27. First Muslim Chief Minister of Bihar: Abdul Ghafur

28. First Non-Congress Chief Minister of Bihar: Mahamaya Prasad Sinha

29. First Muslim Governor of Bihar: Zakir Hussain

30. First Education Minister of Bihar: Ganesh Dutt

34. First Gyaanpeeth Award Winner from Bihar: Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

35. First Awardee of the Ashok-Chakra from Bihar: Late Randheer Verma

36. First Poet from Bihar: Vidyapathi Thakur

37. First Hindi Newspaper of Bihar: Bihar Bandhu

38. First Doordarshan Centre of Bihar: Muzaffarpur

39. First Ramsar Site of Bihar: Kabartal (Begusarai)

40. First Municipality of Bihar: Araha(1865)

The ruling dynasties of Bihar are Magadha Empire (Nanda Dynasty, Maurya Dynasty, Shunga dynasty, Kanva dynasty, Gupta Dynasty), Pala dynasty, Sena dynasty, Pushyabhuti dynasty (Harshvardhan), and Sur dynasty. Bihar was the territorial part of Mughal dynasty and East India Company.

